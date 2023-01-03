New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hair Loss Treatment Products Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377596/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising hair-related issues among consumers, innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, and increasing demand for hair care products due to growing awareness about hair loss.



The hair loss treatment products market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

• Vitamins and supplements

• Shampoos and conditioners

• Others



By Gender

• Men

• Women

• Children



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of social media marketing as one of the prime reasons driving the hair loss treatment products market growth during the next few years. Also, expansion in e-commence sectors and product innovation in hair care products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hair loss treatment products market vendors that include Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Cipla Ltd., Costco Wholesale Corp., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Firma VicNic, Johnson and Johnson, Lexington International LLC, LOreal SA, Natura and Co Holding SA, Pierre Fabre SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Himalaya Drug Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Vita Cos Med Klett Loch GmbH, and Vitabiotics Ltd. Also, the hair loss treatment products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

