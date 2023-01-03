New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Traffic Signal Recognition Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377593/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid urbanization and increasing emphasis on road safety norms, the growing need for real-time information systems, and government initiatives to modify transport infrastructure.



The traffic signal recognition market is segmented as below:

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger vehicle

• Commercial vehicle



By Type

• Color-based detection

• Shape-based detection

• Feature-based detection



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the improving traffic flow regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the traffic signal recognition market growth during the next few years. Also, new product launches and the growth of road transport infrastructure investment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the traffic signal recognition market covers the following areas:

• Traffic signal recognition market sizing

• Traffic signal recognition market forecast

• Traffic signal recognition market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading traffic signal recognition market vendors that include Aldridge Traffic Controllers Pty Ltd., Continental AG, D G Controls Ltd., Delphi Technologies Plc, Denso Corp., dSPACE GmbH, Elektrobit Automotive GmbH, Envoys Electronic Pvt. Ltd., European Safety Systems Ltd., Ford Motor Co., Gentex Corp., HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH, Magna International Inc., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Mobileye Technologies Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, SKODA AUTO AS, SWARCO AG, Volkswagen AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the traffic signal recognition market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377593/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________