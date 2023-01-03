Pike Construction Co LLC Has Announced Thrive at Montvale Senior Living Community in Montvale, NJ Has Been Awarded Two 2022 SHN Architecture & Design Awards

PATERSON, N.J., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive at Montvale is an innovative state-of-the-art senior complex with luxury design features that encourage social interaction. Pike Construction, Co. LLC, was the General Contractor of this development and Co-Developer, along with Thrive Senior Living. The Architectural team of HQW Architects of Sparta, NJ, and Reach Architects of Austin, Texas, provided architectural design services.

Thrive at Montvale took second place honors in the Assisted Living Category and also earned a second-place award for the Independent Living category. The independent living category includes all newly developed rental senior housing or senior apartments.

Thrive at Montvale is a 215,000 sq ft facility comprised of 203 rental units, 90 independent living units, 81 assisted living units, and 32 memory care units.

The facility is the first partnership project between Thrive Senior Living, Atlanta, GA, and Pike.

Pike is a family-owned company based in Paterson, New Jersey. Pike is a general contracting and real estate development firm established in 1958. Since its inception, the company has built more than 15,000 senior housing units ranging in project size from $10 million to over $150 million in total construction costs.

