3D Game Market Releasing Affordable, High-Performance, Glasses-Free 3D Monitor for Gamers

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Game Market is excited to announce the release of their affordable, high-performance, glasses-free 3D monitor for gamers. This revolutionary technology significantly improves their already highly regarded gaming software, offering players a more immersive and lifelike experience. In addition, the company's software allows users to enjoy their favorite PC video games in glasses-free 3D on special displays or in anaglyph mode using a traditional 2D monitor with anaglyph glasses.

John Miller, CEO of depthVUE and a 35-year veteran in the 3D industry, had this to say about the new 3D monitor: "I believe that the combination of an affordable high performance glasses-free 3D monitor and a vast library of stereo enabled video games will create an exciting new market in the gaming space."

Dr. Brad Bent, a 25-year veteran and patent holder in the glasses-free 3D space, also shared his thoughts on the technology: "I have been in this field a long time, and all I can say is this is not your dad's 3D."

Playing video games in high-quality glasses-free 3D can significantly enhance the gaming experience by increasing immersion and making the games feel more lifelike. This technology allows gamers to feel like they are genuinely part of the game world rather than just observing it from a distance. 3D Game Market is dedicated to bringing this amazing experience to a broader audience. The combination of affordable pricing and top-notch 3D technology makes it a win-win situation for gamers.

3D Game Market will showcase their affordable, high-performance glasses-free 3D monitor at the Las Vegas CES Show from Jan. 5 to 8, 2023.

If you're attending the show, stop by their booth at the West Venetian Expo Level 1, Booth 61316, to check out this new product and their other technology.

About 3D Game Market

3D Game Market LLC is a company specializing in developing and distributing glasses-free 3D gaming software for over a decade. Founded in 2012, the company has always been at the forefront of 3D gaming technology, committed to providing gamers with high-quality, immersive gaming experiences. Over the years, 3D Game Market has supported a wide range of 3D games across various genres, including action, adventure, puzzle, and more. The company's library currently supports over 850 games. In addition, it is constantly growing, making it easy for players to find a variety of 3D games to suit their interests.

To learn more about 3D Game Market and their glasses-free 3D technology, visit their website www.3dgamemarket.net or contact them at vince@3dgamemarket.com.

Contact Information:

Vince Lindow

Partner

vince@3dgamemarket.com



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment