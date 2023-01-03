Milwaukee Institutional Asset Management Named in Top-Performing Managers of Separate Accounts by Pensions & Investments in 2022 Third Quarter Survey

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milwaukee Institutional Asset Management (MIAM), a division of Global Value Investment Corp., has again been named in Pensions & Investments’ “Top Performing Managers” of Morningstar’s Separate Account/CIT Fund Database for the third quarter of 2022.



MIAM’s Total Return Value Strategy ranked 2nd for one-year returns and 7th for five-year returns in the Moderate Allocation category.

MIAM’s Focused Fixed Income Value Strategy ranked 3rd in the Multisector Bond category for five-year returns.

MIAM’s Concentrated Equity Value Strategy ranked 3rd in the Small Value category for one-year returns.



“Our research team continues to focus on identifying undervalued or out-of-favor businesses with the potential to produce outsized investment returns over time,” said JP Geygan, co-portfolio manager and head of research. “The results we’ve achieved this year are especially notable given the extremely challenging economic and market backdrop, where the S&P 500 has declined nearly 20% and the Bloomberg US Aggregate index has declined nearly 15%. True to our principles, we’ve preserved capital through turbulent times.”

MIAM has been named to Pensions & Investments’ “Top Performing Managers” list for multiple consecutive quarters.

The Pensions & Investments list can be found here.

About Milwaukee Institutional Asset Management

Milwaukee Institutional Asset Management provides portfolio management services to institutional clients, primarily registered investment advisors and broker-dealers. Portfolio management services are offered through separate accounts, allowing for customizability, transparency, and tax efficiency. MIAM interfaces with institutional clients either as a subadvisor or third-party advisor through a wide variety of custodians.

