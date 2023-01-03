Donald Trump Jr. Launches New Show “Triggered With Don Jr.” on Rumble

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform ( NASDAQ; RUM ), announced today that Donald Trump Jr. will launch his new show, “Triggered With Don Jr.,” the week of January 23rd exclusively on Rumble.



The highly successful businessman, bestselling author and political commentator brings his unique brand to “Triggered With Don Jr.,” which will be released twice a week. The show will stream live exclusively on Rumble and will be available on Locals, Rumble’s subscription platform, where following each episode, Don Jr. will take live questions from viewers.

Donald Trump Jr. said, “As a big believer in free speech and diversity of thought, I couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with a company that shares those values to launch my new Podcast – ‘Triggered With Don Jr.’ While other Big Tech companies are focused on censoring dissent, Rumble is building a platform that welcomes it, which is why so many content creators - all over the political spectrum - are now joining them. What Chris and his team at Rumble have built is truly special and I’m excited for the opportunity to help them grow even more in the coming years.”

"Over the past several years, Rumble has focused on building a roster of diverse voices with big followings on our platform, and we have quickly grown into one of the premier video platforms,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “Signing Don Jr. to an exclusive video livestream and podcasting deal will help us continue that growth. Not only is Don a gigantic brand name, but he has an incredibly passionate fanbase that loves consuming his content. We believe he is a perfect fit for what we're building here at Rumble.”

You can find Don Jr.’s Rumble channel at https://rumble.com/DonaldJTrumpJr

You can find Don Jr.’s Locals community at https://triggered.locals.com