Global FTL Market 2023-2027

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased outsourcing of logistics services, the tightening truckload market, and growing automation in warehousing.



The FTL market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Agriculture, fishing, and forestry

• Manufacturing

• Wholesale and retail trade

• Others



By Mobility Type

• Domestic

• International



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of big data as one of the prime reasons driving the FTL market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing utilization of TMS and increasing demand for FTL transportation will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the FTL market covers the following areas:

• FTL market sizing

• FTL market forecast

• FTL market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading FTL market vendors that include ArcBest Corp, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, Estes Express Lines, FedEx Corp., GEODIS SA, J and J Logistics, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., R L Carriers Inc., Saia Inc., Southeastern Freight Lines, Swift Transportation Co., TRANS TECH LOGISTICS PTY Ltd., Transportation Management Solutions, United Parcel Service Inc., Werner Enterprises Inc., XPO Logistics Inc., and Yellow Corp. Also, the FTL market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

