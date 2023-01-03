Global High Density Interconnect Market to Reach $28.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Density Interconnect Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031792/?utm_source=GNW
3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. 4-6 Layers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.3% CAGR and reach US$7.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 8-10 Layers segment is readjusted to a revised 11.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR
The High Density Interconnect market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.7% and 9.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.
10+ Layers Segment to Record 12.5% CAGR
In the global 10+ Layers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
CMK
Compeq Co.,
Daeduck GDS Co.,
EPEC
Fujitsu Interconnect Technologies
Kingboard Holdings
Meiko Electronics Co.,
Multek
Ncab Group
Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co.,
Sierra Circuits
TTM Technologies
Unimicron
Zhen Ding Tech
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
High Density Interconnect - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
High Density Interconnect Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
CANADA
JAPAN
High Density Interconnect Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
CHINA
High Density Interconnect Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
EUROPE
High Density Interconnect Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
FRANCE
High Density Interconnect Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
GERMANY
High Density Interconnect Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
High Density Interconnect Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
High Density Interconnect Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
