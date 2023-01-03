Global Highway Driving Assist Market to Reach $13.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Highway Driving Assist Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031810/?utm_source=GNW

BEV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.5% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the HEV segment is readjusted to a revised 24.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.7% CAGR



The Highway Driving Assist market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.9% and 17.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.7% CAGR.



PHEV Segment to Record 22.1% CAGR



In the global PHEV segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 22.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$645.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Aptiv

AVL

Continental

Denso

Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Motor Company

Magna

Mando

Nvidia

Robert Bosch

Toyota Motor Corporation

Valeo

Veoneer

Visteon

ZF Friedrichshafen





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Highway Driving Assist - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Highway Driving Assist by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Highway Driving Assist by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BEV

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for BEV by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 &

2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HEV

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for HEV by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 &

2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PHEV

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for PHEV by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 &

2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for FCEV

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for FCEV by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Adaptive Cruise Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Cruise Control

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lane

Keeping Assist by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Lane Keeping Assist by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lane

Centering Assist by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Lane Centering Assist by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Collision Avoidance Assist by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Collision Avoidance

Assist by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Highway Driving Assist Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Highway Driving Assist Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Highway Driving Assist by Vehicle Type - BEV, HEV, PHEV and

FCEV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 7-Year Perspective for Highway Driving Assist by

Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV,

HEV, PHEV and FCEV for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Highway Driving Assist by Function - Adaptive Cruise Control,

Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Centering Assist and Collision

Avoidance Assist - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA 7-Year Perspective for Highway Driving Assist by

Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adaptive

Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Centering Assist and

Collision Avoidance Assist for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Highway Driving Assist by Vehicle Type - BEV, HEV, PHEV and

FCEV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Highway Driving Assist

by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV,

HEV, PHEV and FCEV for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Highway Driving Assist by Function - Adaptive Cruise Control,

Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Centering Assist and Collision

Avoidance Assist - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Highway Driving Assist

by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adaptive

Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Centering Assist and

Collision Avoidance Assist for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Highway Driving Assist Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Highway Driving Assist by Vehicle Type - BEV, HEV, PHEV and

FCEV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Highway Driving Assist

by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV,

HEV, PHEV and FCEV for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Highway Driving Assist by Function - Adaptive Cruise Control,

Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Centering Assist and Collision

Avoidance Assist - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Highway Driving Assist

by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adaptive

Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Centering Assist and

Collision Avoidance Assist for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Highway Driving Assist Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Highway Driving Assist by Vehicle Type - BEV, HEV, PHEV and

FCEV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: China 7-Year Perspective for Highway Driving Assist

by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV,

HEV, PHEV and FCEV for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Highway Driving Assist by Function - Adaptive Cruise Control,

Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Centering Assist and Collision

Avoidance Assist - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: China 7-Year Perspective for Highway Driving Assist

by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adaptive

Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Centering Assist and

Collision Avoidance Assist for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Highway Driving Assist Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Highway Driving Assist by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 37: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Highway Driving Assist

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Highway Driving Assist by Vehicle Type - BEV, HEV, PHEV and

FCEV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Highway Driving Assist

by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV,

HEV, PHEV and FCEV for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Highway Driving Assist by Function - Adaptive Cruise Control,

Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Centering Assist and Collision

Avoidance Assist - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Highway Driving Assist

by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adaptive

Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Centering Assist and

Collision Avoidance Assist for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Highway Driving Assist Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 42: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Highway Driving Assist by Vehicle Type - BEV, HEV, PHEV and

FCEV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 43: France 7-Year Perspective for Highway Driving Assist

by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV,

HEV, PHEV and FCEV for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Highway Driving Assist by Function - Adaptive Cruise Control,

Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Centering Assist and Collision

Avoidance Assist - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: France 7-Year Perspective for Highway Driving Assist

by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adaptive

Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Centering Assist and

Collision Avoidance Assist for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Highway Driving Assist Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Highway Driving Assist by Vehicle Type - BEV, HEV, PHEV and

FCEV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Highway Driving Assist

by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV,

HEV, PHEV and FCEV for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 48: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Highway Driving Assist by Function - Adaptive Cruise Control,

Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Centering Assist and Collision

Avoidance Assist - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 49: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Highway Driving Assist

by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adaptive

Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Centering Assist and

Collision Avoidance Assist for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Highway Driving Assist by Vehicle Type - BEV, HEV, PHEV and

FCEV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Highway Driving Assist

by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV,

HEV, PHEV and FCEV for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Highway Driving Assist by Function - Adaptive Cruise Control,

Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Centering Assist and Collision

Avoidance Assist - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Highway Driving Assist

by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adaptive

Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Centering Assist and

Collision Avoidance Assist for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Highway Driving Assist Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Highway

Driving Assist by Vehicle Type - BEV, HEV, PHEV and FCEV -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: UK 7-Year Perspective for Highway Driving Assist by

Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV,

HEV, PHEV and FCEV for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Highway

Driving Assist by Function - Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane

Keeping Assist, Lane Centering Assist and Collision Avoidance

Assist - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: UK 7-Year Perspective for Highway Driving Assist by

Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adaptive

Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Centering Assist and

Collision Avoidance Assist for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Highway Driving Assist by Vehicle Type - BEV, HEV, PHEV and

FCEV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Highway Driving

Assist by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for BEV, HEV, PHEV and FCEV for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Highway Driving Assist by Function - Adaptive Cruise

Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Centering Assist and

Collision Avoidance Assist - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Highway Driving

Assist by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Centering

Assist and Collision Avoidance Assist for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Highway Driving Assist Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Highway Driving Assist by Vehicle Type - BEV, HEV, PHEV and

FCEV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Highway Driving

Assist by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for BEV, HEV, PHEV and FCEV for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Highway Driving Assist by Function - Adaptive Cruise

Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Centering Assist and

Collision Avoidance Assist - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Highway Driving

Assist by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Centering

Assist and Collision Avoidance Assist for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 66: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Highway Driving Assist by Vehicle Type - BEV, HEV, PHEV and

FCEV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 67: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Highway Driving

Assist by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for BEV, HEV, PHEV and FCEV for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Highway Driving Assist by Function - Adaptive Cruise

Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Centering Assist and

Collision Avoidance Assist - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Highway Driving

Assist by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Centering

Assist and Collision Avoidance Assist for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

