Global Highway Driving Assist Market to Reach $13.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Highway Driving Assist Industry"
BEV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.5% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the HEV segment is readjusted to a revised 24.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.7% CAGR
The Highway Driving Assist market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.9% and 17.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.7% CAGR.
PHEV Segment to Record 22.1% CAGR
In the global PHEV segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 22.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$645.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Aptiv
AVL
Continental
Denso
Hyundai Mobis
Hyundai Motor Company
Magna
Mando
Nvidia
Robert Bosch
Toyota Motor Corporation
Valeo
Veoneer
Visteon
ZF Friedrichshafen
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Highway Driving Assist - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Global Highway Driving Assist Market to Reach $13.2 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Highway Driving Assist estimated at US$3. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13. 2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
