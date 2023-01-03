New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Homeowners Insurance Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377589/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of natural disasters and man-made hazards, recent development in home insurance, and the rise in government support in form of subsidies.



The homeowners insurance market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Fire and theft

• House damage

• Floods and earthquake

• Others



By Source

• Captive

• Independent agent

• Direct response



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the new technological developments in the home insurance industry as one of the prime reasons driving the homeowners insurance market growth during the next few years. Also, fluctuating interest rates of reinsurance premiums and changing talent requirements will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the homeowners insurance market covers the following areas:

• Homeowners insurance market sizing

• Homeowners insurance market forecast

• Homeowners insurance market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading homeowners insurance market vendors that include Admiral Group plc, Allianz SE, American International Group Inc., Amica Mutual Insurance Co., AXA Group, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Chubb Ltd., Erie Indemnity Co., Lemonade Inc., Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc., Metlife Inc., Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co., NJM Insurance Group, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., The Allstate Corp., The Progressive Corp., The Travelers Co. Inc., USAA, Wells Fargo and Co., and Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd. Also, the homeowners insurance market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



