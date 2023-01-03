CareCloud to Host Investor Meetings During the Week of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Upcoming Nasdaq symbol change from MTBC to CCLD on Jan. 10

SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, announced today that CareCloud’s president and chief executive officer, A. Hadi Chaudhry, and chief financial officer, Bill Korn, will host investor meetings on Jan. 10-11, 2023, at the same time and location as the 41st Annual J. P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

As previously announced, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, CareCloud will change its Nasdaq ticker symbol from MTBC to CCLD. CareCloud’s Series A Preferred Stock ticker will also change from MTBCP to CCLDP, and the Series B Preferred Stock ticker will change from MTBCO to CCLDO.

To arrange a meeting with CareCloud leadership, investors should contact CareCloud’s investor relations firm, ICR Westwicke, at CareCloudIR@westwicke.com.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCP and MTBCO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. Approximately 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com .

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Financial Officer

CareCloud, Inc.

bkorn@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Asher Dewhurst

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudIR@westwicke.com

Media Inquiries:

Alexis Feinberg

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudPR@westwicke.com