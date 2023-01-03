CAULIPOWER Targets “Delish-A-Tarians" With Company’s Largest Integrated Marketing Campaign

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAULIPOWER, the maker of America’s #1 Cauliflower Crust Pizza, announces the company’s largest media campaign to date to run nationwide throughout Q1 2023, promoting their veggie-powered portfolio of healthier, easier versions of the foods people crave, while never sacrificing taste.



The integrated 360° campaign works across the full marketing funnel, building consumer awareness and increasing loyalty with highly targeted tactics, and driving conversion in-store at the point of purchase. The campaign includes a national CTV commercial, targeted digital ads, social and earned media, influencer marketing, retailer-specific shopper marketing, and in-store signage at more than 5,000 stores across the country.

With this campaign, CAULIPOWER introduces a new brand tagline “Food for Delish-a-tarians” that highlights the brand’s convenient and diverse portfolio of products for every dietary lifestyle, made to be delicious through the power of vegetables. CAULIPOWER continues to be the only advocate for the consumer in the frozen food aisle, believing that no matter who you are, or how you eat – gluten-free, plant-based, vegetarian, or even flexitarian – people deserve delish.

The brand is bringing this new positioning to life in a hilariously quirky and relatable way that speaks directly to their consumers – through a tongue-in-cheek, satirical commercial that compares the struggles of dating and finding “the one” with the never-ending search for the perfect frozen pizza that is delish AND better-for-you. Spoiler alert: with CAULIPOWER, the days of settling are over. You CAN have it all. Watch the commercial here, and be sure to catch the hottest new app “Grumble” which makes its grand debut in the spot: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9E6D_3hzmEc

CAULIPOWER is building buzz around the launch with creative mailers targeting media, influencers, and celebrities, along with consumer giveaways. The box includes everything you need for the perfect date night between you and “the one” – aka, CAULIPOWER. Inside the mailer you will find “date night coupons” (a pack of free CAULIPOWER coupons), “massage oil” (a bottle of chili oil to be used on your fave CAULIPOWER meals), a bundle of the brand’s products, and more.

“Let’s face facts – not all food that claims to be good for you actually tastes good. Consumers know they can trust CAULIPOWER when they are looking for healthier versions of their favorite comfort foods without compromise,” said Gail Becker, Founder of CAULIPOWER. “No matter what your dietary needs or choices are, we’ve got you,” continued Becker.

CAULIPOWER is a brand that has grown with consumers. From individual households to families with children, the brand’s product portfolio expansion has been in response to a rapidly expanding consumer base. What began as pizza has evolved to the company’s new all natural chicken nuggets coated in chickpea flour and cauliflower, and frozen meals made in Italy using veggie-based pastas and sauces. With the Delish-a-tarian campaign, the company is looking to not only create more CAULIPOWER converts, but also grow the entire category. The brand is already bringing in 65% of new better-for-you frozen pizza category shoppers – more than any other brand1 in the category - showcasing the company’s influence in the industry.

Since its launch in 2017, CAULIPOWER has continued to transform the frozen food industry, expanding into eight new categories, spearheading innovation, and providing consumers with healthier veggie-powered comfort foods that don’t compromise on taste or convenience. What started as the innovator of the cauliflower crust pizza has now evolved into a powerhouse with a well-rounded product lineup of the foods that people really want…and the brand is just getting started.

ABOUT CAULIPOWER

CAULIPOWER uses the magic of veggies and the power of taste to reinvent America’s favorite comfort foods. CAULIPOWER's first innovation, cauliflower crust pizza, created a white-hot category in 2017. Today CAULIPOWER is the #1 cauliflower crust pizza, the #1 natural pizza, and #1 gluten-free pizza in the U.S., and has even been featured as an answer on Jeopardy! In addition to stone-fired cauliflower crust pizzas, the CAULIPOWER family of innovative products now includes the only baked (never fried) all natural chicken tenders, cauliflower & chickpea-coated chicken nuggets, and NEW frozen meals. Founder and mother of two sons with Celiac Disease, Gail Becker, left a successful corporate career in 2016 and set out to innovate the frozen food aisle. It remains her mission to eliminate the need for consumers to ever have to choose between taste, convenience and health. CAULIPOWER believes that no matter who you are, or how you eat – gluten-free, plant-based, vegetarian, or even flexitarian – you deserve delish. We’re all Delish-a-tarians.

CAULIPOWER is brought to you by Vegolutionary Foods, a company of "never-been-dones," inspired by what people want. Every CAULIPOWER purchase benefits the American Heart Association Teaching Gardens Network, a program installing edible teaching gardens in under-resourced schools throughout the country. Find CAULIPOWER in 30,000 retailers nationwide and get recipe inspiration at eatCAULIPOWER.com and @CAULIPOWER.

1 SPINS TOTAL US – MULO + NATURAL; 52WKS ENDING 7.10.22

