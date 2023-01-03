Denny’s Corporation to Present at the 2023 Annual ICR Conference on January 10, 2023

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DENN), owner and operator of Denny's Inc. ("Denny's") and Keke's Inc. ("Keke's"), today announced that the Company will participate in the 2023 Annual ICR Conference. The Company will hold investor meetings during the conference and will be making a presentation on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



Investors and interested parties may listen to a live audio webcast of the event which will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.dennys.com. Investors and interested parties may access a copy of the presentation in the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website at investor.dennys.com. A replay of the event webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Denny’s Corporation

Denny’s Corporation is one of America’s largest full-service restaurant chains based on number of restaurants. As of September 28, 2022, the Company consisted of 1,666 restaurants, 1,592 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 74 of which were company operated.

Denny's Corporation consists of the Denny’s brand and the Keke’s brand. As of September 28, 2022, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,613 global restaurants, 1,547 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 66 of which were company operated. As of September 28, 2022, the Keke's brand consisted of 53 restaurants, 45 of which were franchised restaurants and 8 of which were company operated.