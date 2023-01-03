New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motherboard Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377588/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising adoption of smartphones, growing Industry 4.0, and increasing demand for ATX.



The motherboard market is segmented as below:

By Form Factor

• ATX

• Micro-ATX

• Mini-ITX



By End-user

• Industrial

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the continuous innovation of motherboards as one of the prime reasons driving the motherboard market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of IoT and the growing demand for industrial automation will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the motherboard market covers the following areas:

• Motherboard market sizing

• Motherboard market forecast

• Motherboard market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading motherboard market vendors that include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Altium LLC, AOPEN Inc., ASRock Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., BIOSTAR Group Co. Ltd., Chaintech Technology Corp., EVGA Corp., Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., LEADTEK Research Inc., Micro Star International Co. Ltd., MiTAC Holdings Corp., NZXT Inc., PNY Technologies Inc., SAPPHIRE Technology Ltd., Shenzhen Seavo Technology Co. Ltd., Super Micro Computer Inc., and Zotac Technology Ltd. Also, the motherboard market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377588/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________