Poland NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow by 48.3% to Reach $433.1 Million by the End of 2022 - Forecasts to 2028

NFT industry in Poland is expected to grow by 48.3% on an annual basis to reach US$433.1 million in 2022.
The NFT industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 34.5% during 2022-2028.
The NFT Spend Value in the country will increase from US$433.1 million in 2022 to reach US$2329.2 million by 2028.
Key Topics Covered:
1 About this Report
1.1 Summary
1.2 Methodology
1.3 NFT Definitions
1.4 Disclaimer
2 Poland NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
2.1 Poland NFT - Total Sales Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
2.2 Poland NFT - Total Sales Spend Volume Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
2.3 Poland NFT - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3 Poland NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets
3.1 Poland NFT Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
3.2 Poland NFT Collectibles and Art Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.3 Poland NFT Real Estate Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.4 Poland NFT Sports Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.5 Poland NFT Gaming Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.6 Poland NFT Utility Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.7 Poland NFT Fashion and Luxury Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.8 Poland NFT Other Assets Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
4 Poland NFT Collectibles and Art Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets
4.1 Poland NFT Collectibles and Art Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
4.2 Poland NFT Collectibles and Art - Digital Art Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
4.3 Poland NFT Collectibles and Art - Music & Sound Clip Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
4.4 Poland NFT Collectibles and Art - Videos Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
4.5 Poland NFT Collectibles and Art - Memes & GIF Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
4.6 Poland NFT Collectibles and Art - Other Assets Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5 Poland NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency
5.1 Poland NFT Market Share by Currency (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
5.2 Poland NFT Currency Ethereum - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.3 Poland NFT Currency Solana - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.4 Poland NFT Currency Avalanche - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.5 Poland NFT Currency Polygon - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.6 Poland NFT Currency BSC - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.7 Poland NFT Currency Flow - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.8 Poland NFT Currency WAX - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.9 Poland NFT Currency Ronin - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.10 Poland NFT Other Currencies - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
6 Poland NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Sales Channels
6.1 Poland NFT Market Share by Key Sales Channels (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
6.2 Poland NFT Primary Market - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
6.3 Poland NFT Secondary Market - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
7 Poland User Statistics of Internet and Population, 2019 - 2028
7.1 Poland Internet Users Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
7.2 Poland Internet Penetration Rate, 2019 - 2028
7.3 Poland Adult Population Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
8 Further Reading
