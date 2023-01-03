FUTURE WITHOUT FEAR Art and Culture Exhibit Debuts in Los Angeles Exploring the Hopes and Dreams of Underrepresented Youth

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THE WORK , an innovation and storytelling group, announced today the debut of “FUTURE WITHOUT FEAR,” an art and culture exhibit exploring the hopes and dreams of young people from underrepresented communities as they navigate through this moment in history. The exhibit will be open from January 13 - 26, 2023 at the Praz-Delavallade Gallery in Los Angeles and will be free and open to the public. An opening night preview event will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the gallery.

Every visitor to FUTURE WITHOUT FEAR will be asked the question, “If you had no fear, no barriers, who would you be?” Featured photographers, Kennedi Carter, Naima Green, Abdi Ibrahim, Clifford Prince King, Doug Segars, and Magdalena Wosinska, will explore how their subjects imagine their future amidst nuanced topics of mental health, young Black motherhood, alienation, individuality, intersectionality, poverty, and community. The result is a multi-faceted creative platform that showcases the vision, tenacity, and optimism of those working to lead us into our collective future – a world without boundaries, outdated modalities, and most importantly without fear. The art and culture exhibit is curated by THE WORK in partnership with Southern New Hampshire University, Lumina Foundation, and Friends at Work.

“The young people of this generation are burdened by negativity and a lack of access to resources to have the space and opportunity to dream about their future,” said Rob English, co-founder and CEO, THE WORK. “FUTURE WITHOUT FEAR is our ‘hope bomb’ to create cultural change through the amplification of underrepresented voices. This exhibit is meant to be a catalyst for meaningful conversations that start to break down barriers and allow visitors to visualize a future that is not defined by fear.”

THE WORK’s proximity to artists makes them uniquely positioned to curate FUTURE WITHOUT FEAR featuring world-class talent that embody the underrepresented communities that this new exhibit aims to highlight. The art and culture exhibition will be accompanied by a series of workshops held in the exhibition space at Praz-Delavallade Gallery. The workshops, in partnership with Da Vinci RISE, will be led by local leaders in education, technology and culture and create a space for young people to discuss the inspirational and difficult themes covered in the show.

The exhibit is free and open to the public, Jan. 13 - 26, 2023, Tuesdays - Saturdays, from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Praz-Delavallade Gallery (6510 Wilshire Blvd. Los Angeles). An opening night preview event will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Guests may RSVP at http://eepurl.com/igLxuD . The exhibit will travel to additional cities around the world in 2023.

For more information, visit https://futurewithoutfear.world/ .

ABOUT THE WORK

THE WORK is an innovation and storytelling group that specializes in shaping culture infused with social impact. Since its founding in 2016 by Rob English and Ty Stiklorius, the group has partnered with some of the world’s greatest artists, thinkers and brands to ignite and inspire by leading initiatives that include strategic and creative development in brand narrative, product and experience design. To learn more about THE WORK, visit: https://productofthework.com/ .

ABOUT PRAZ-DELAVALLADE

Praz-Delavallade has a longstanding relationship with both American and European artists whose practices span a variety of mediums. The gallery was founded in 1995 in Paris and was part of a burgeoning art scene in the 13th arrondissement on the eastern side. Due to its strong connections with artists in Los Angeles, the gallery was known for bringing an international program to the growing Paris art scene by featuring artists such as Sam Durant, Jim Isermann, John Miller, Analia Saban, Jim Shaw and Marnie Weber, among others. In 2010, the Paris gallery moved to its current location at 5 rue des Haudriettes in the Marais and has continued its support of Los Angeles based artists. In the fall of 2016, Praz-Delavallade opened a new outpost in Los Angeles on the renowned thoroughfare in Miracle Mile right across from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art–in an effort to create a bridge between the two cities it calls home.

