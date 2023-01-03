New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global K-12 Furniture Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377587/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing importance of K-12 education, the increasing number of new K-12 furniture showroom launches, and the increase in mergers and acquisitions.



The K-12 furniture market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Seating

• Storage

• Lab equipment

• Others



By Application

• Classroom

• Library and labs

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the technological advancement boosting market growth as one of the prime reasons driving the K-12 furniture market growth during the next few years. Also, interest in flexible school furniture skyrocketing and the growing influence of different retailing channels will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the K-12 furniture market covers the following areas:

• K-12 furniture market sizing

• K-12 furniture market forecast

• K-12 furniture market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading K-12 furniture market vendors that include Agati Inc., Ballen Panels Ltd., Chongqing Equipment Co. Ltd., Empire Furniture, Fleetwood Group Inc., Haskell, Haworth Inc., Hertz Furniture Systems LLC, HNI Corp., Infiniti Modules Pvt. Ltd., KI, Marco Group Inc., Metalliform Holdings Ltd., MillerKnoll Inc., Palmer Hamilton LLC, Paragon Furniture Inc., SSI Furnishings, Steelcase Inc., Virco MFG Corp., and VS America Inc. Also, the K-12 furniture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

