Increasing Cosmetic Dental Procedures and Rapid Technological Advancements to Boost Use of Dental Adhesives, Worldwide Demand Is Expected To Increase at A CAGR Of 7.5% - Fact.MR Analysis

Rapid Advancements in Dental Adhesive Systems and Procedures Generating New Opportunities for Manufacturers of Dental Adhesives

A new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global dental adhesives market is valued at US$ 2.86 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 5.89 billion by the end of 2033.

A form of dental cement known as dental adhesives is utilized to join or bind restorations, such as fixed bridges and crowns, and further limit their displacement. The orthodontic brackets that are used in braces can also be attached with the help of such adhesives. One of the key factors propelling the growth of the dental adhesives market is the increase in the prevalence of dental problems around the world. The widespread use of dental adhesives for dental restorations and the rise in popularity of cosmetic dentistry are driving market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for dental adhesives is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023-2033.

China’s market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 12% during the projected period.

Sales of pit & fissure sealants are expected to surge at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

Demand for denture adhesives is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7% during the next 10 years.

Winning Strategy

The dental adhesives market is moderately competitive with the presence of major market players. The leading manufacturers are highly investing in R&D for the advancements of products and services.

January 2021: American Orthodontics and Ultradent Items, Inc. announced together that American Orthodontics would be the sole supplier of products for orthodontists in the U.S. under the brand namely Opal Orthodontics.

Aspen Dental Management announced its collaboration with SprintRay in October 2021. SprintRay will make its 3D printing technology available to Aspen Dental locations in 45 different American states in accordance with the terms of the arrangement.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the dental adhesive market are busy producing advanced adhesives to provide efficient services to patients and earn more income. To maintain their market position, major companies are also following tactics such as mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and more.

To expand its capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region, Ultradent Products, Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of sophisticated dental materials, launched a new subsidiary in South Korea in April 2022: Korea's Ultradent Products LLC.

In 2021, Dentsply Sirona announced that it would buy the assets of Propel Orthodontics. This will stimulate innovation in the orthodontics sector and likely encourage the company to invest in further product development, strengthening the company's market position for restorative materials.

Key Companies Profiled

3M Company

Bisco Dental Products, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Dentaid

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Detax GmbH & Co. Kg

GC Corporation

Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)

ICPA Health

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc.

Mediclus Co. Ltd.

Pentron Clinical

Procter & Gamble Co. (P&G)

Pulpdent Corporation

Shofu Dental Corporation

Sun Medical Co., Ltd.

Tokuyama Dental Corporation Inc.

Ultradent Products, Inc.

Voco GmbH

Key Segments of Dental Adhesives Industry Research

By Product: Pit & Fissure Sealants Denture Adhesives Restorative Adhesives

By Usage: Dental Adhesive Systems By Generation Dental Adhesive Systems By Etching Technique

By End User: Dental Hospitals & Clinics Dental Academic & Research Institutes Laboratories

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Due to its compatibility with bodily tissues, the product is widely used by dental surgeons. Growing dental medical tourism in some developed and developing nations also has a positive impact on market growth. On the other hand, high prices connected with dental care procedures and modern technologies, as well as a lack of dental experts in poor economies, are anticipated to limit the market growth to some extent. During the forecast period, strict and time-consuming regulatory policies are also anticipated to pose a challenge to the dental adhesives market.

North America and Europe are profitable markets for dental adhesive suppliers, while Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest emerging market over the coming years.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global dental adhesives market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (pit & fissure sealants, denture adhesives, restorative adhesives), usage (dental adhesive systems by generation, dental adhesive systems by etching technique), and end user (dental hospitals & clinics, dental academic & research institutes, laboratories), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

