PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 3rd January 2023 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:









Dividend Shares



Award Date: 03/01/2023



Allotment Price: £5.13 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 03/01/2023 Simon Coles 47 2,739 Katy Wilde 77 4,425 Alan Dale 50 2,830 Benjamin Ford 21 1,285 Nicholas Wiles 20 1,194 Mark Latham 12 726 Tanya Murphy 13 818 Christopher Paul 56 3,214 Jay Payne 35 2,000 Jo Toolan 76 4,337 Stephen O’Neill 4 265 Anna Holness 4 265

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

PayPoint Plc

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138