PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

 

As a result of transactions on 3rd January 2023 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:

                                

 

 

 		Dividend Shares

Award Date: 03/01/2023

Allotment Price: £5.13		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 03/01/2023
Simon Coles472,739
Katy Wilde774,425
Alan Dale502,830
Benjamin Ford211,285
Nicholas Wiles201,194
Mark Latham12726
Tanya Murphy13818
Christopher Paul563,214
Jay Payne352,000
Jo Toolan764,337
Stephen O’Neill4265
Anna Holness4265

 

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

 

PayPoint Plc           

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary              

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

 

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

 