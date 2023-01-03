PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")
As a result of transactions on 3rd January 2023 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:
|
|Dividend Shares
Award Date: 03/01/2023
Allotment Price: £5.13
|Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 03/01/2023
|Simon Coles
|47
|2,739
|Katy Wilde
|77
|4,425
|Alan Dale
|50
|2,830
|Benjamin Ford
|21
|1,285
|Nicholas Wiles
|20
|1,194
|Mark Latham
|12
|726
|Tanya Murphy
|13
|818
|Christopher Paul
|56
|3,214
|Jay Payne
|35
|2,000
|Jo Toolan
|76
|4,337
|Stephen O’Neill
|4
|265
|Anna Holness
|4
|265
In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.
PayPoint Plc
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary
+44(0)7721211100
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
http://corporate.paypoint.com/