Global Evaporative Cooling Market 2023-2027

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing residential construction activity, product innovation leads to portfolio extension and product premiumization, and environment-friendly and cost-efficient products.



The evaporative cooling market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Indirect evaporative cooling

• Direct evaporative cooling

• Two stage evaporative cooling



By Application

• Industrial

• Confinement farming

• Residential

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased adoption of omnichannel distribution and multi-channel marketing as one of the prime reasons driving the evaporative cooling market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of smart portable evaporative air coolers and rising strategic activities by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the evaporative cooling market covers the following areas:

• Evaporative cooling market sizing

• Evaporative cooling market forecast

• Evaporative cooling market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading evaporative cooling market vendors that include Amsted Industries Inc., CAREL INDUSTRIES Spa, Celsius Design Ltd., Colt Group Ltd., Condair Group AG, Delta Cooling Towers Inc., EcoCooling Ltd., Energy Wise Solutions, ENEXIO Management GmbH, EVAPCO Inc., Hessaire Products Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Longhua Technology Group, Munters Group AB, NewAir, Premiair Appliances Ltd., SPX Corp., Symphony Ltd., United Metal Products Inc., and ATE Private Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

