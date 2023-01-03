E-learning Market Size Expected to Grow Over USD 1,124.79 Billion by 2030, at 20.5% CAGR: Statistics Report by Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "E-learning Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Provider (Content Provider, Service Provider), By Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud), By Course, By End-User (Academic, Corporate, Government); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.
“According to the report, the global e-learning Market size & share in 2021 was approximately USD 214.26 Billion. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 20.5% and is anticipated to reach over USD 1,124.79 Billion by 2030.”
What is E-learning? How Big is E-learning Market Size & Share?
- Report Overview
E-learning is a learning system conducted digitally via electronic media, typically involving the internet or a corporate Intranet. This is a modern learning system that allows students, employees in training, and casual learners to communicate digitally regardless of their physical location. The electronic learning system can be accessed through electronic devices like a computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. E-learning has become an essential technology both for educating students and for the development of employees in the workforce.
Digital materials, online courses, virtual tutoring, apps & software, and synchronous & asynchronous online learning are some common types of e-learning methods. It is cost-effective, offers greater flexibility, and does not require travel, thereby saving time. The growing adoption of e-learning software to manage learning content and the increasing interest of the young population in online e-learning modules are the prominent factors driving the e-learning market size.
Key Takeaways from Report
- The report provides primary data, including the size & share estimate, overview, current trends, and future estimations of market
- The report further evaluates current trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects positively and negatively affect the market growth.
- Key dynamics, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, investment possibilities, and industrial trends highlighted in the report.
- The study analyzes the latest trends and company profiles of the major players with their business strategies and size.
Industry Major Market Players:
- Adobe Inc.
- Apollo Education Group Inc.
- Aptara Inc.
- Articulate Global LLC
- Baidu Inc
- Blackboard Inc.
- CERTPOINT
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Citrix Systems Inc.
- D2L Corporation
- Google LLC
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
Growth Driving Factors
- Growing investments in smart education and learning are favoring the market growth
Rising penetration of smartphones, PCs, and tablets fuels the e-learning market sales. Growing demand for smooth internet connectivity, a surge in the global workforce, and rising student engagement through gamification are propelling the growth of the market. Increasing technological developments coupled with the rapid adoption of AI and cloud-based technologies are anticipated to flourish the industry growth. Increasing government investments in smart education and learning is likely to propel industry development.
The e-learning market is also booming due to the growing availability of educational materials online, increasing digitization, and rising requirements for online learning in the corporate sector. For instance, in 2020, Google announced a partnership with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to digitalize its classrooms all across India. With the growing funding, several education institutes are improving their course delivery to their students. Furthermore, growing emphasis on child education and rising funds by public-private firms on K-12 education are expected to positively influence the e-learning industry expansion.
Recent Developments
- In April 2022, Pearson, the world’s major learning company, announced the acquisition of Mondly, a global online language learning platform. With this acquisition, Pearson aims to offer a full range of ways for people to learn and prove their English skills – adding online self-study to its current diagnosis and learning tools and assessment portfolio.
Segmental Analysis
- Cloud segment dominates the market
Based on the deployment model, the cloud category accounts for the largest e-learning market share and is anticipated to show the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption of cloud-based models by schools and universities is rising because they are cost-effective and flexible. This factor boosts segment growth. This approach enables students to access information at any time and place. The cloud-based technology also allows educational institutions to form a virtual environment for learners and educators. It is gaining popularity in the education sector, which is projected to soar the segmental growth.
- Primary and secondary education segment is anticipated to witness the major revenue share
On an e-learning course basis, the primary and secondary education category is expected to hold the highest market share owing to the rise in the utilization of digital learning methods in primary schools. The significant presence of online K-12 education providers worldwide is another factor that flourishes the industry expansion. In addition, increased use of digital tools, such as smartphones, to enhance education quality and e-learning in distance education is anticipated to boost the segmental growth of the e-learning market.
E-learning Market: Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Revenue forecast in 2030
|USD 1,124.79 Billion
|Market size value in 2021
|USD 214.26 Billion
|Expected CAGR Growth
|20.5% from 2022 - 2030
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Year
|2022 - 2030
|Top Market Players
|Adobe, Inc., Apollo Education Group, Inc., Aptara Inc., Articulate Global, LLC, Baidu Inc, Blackboard Inc., CERTPOINT, Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., D2L Corporation, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE.
|Segments Covered
|By Provider, By Deployment Model, By Course, By End-Use, By Region
|Customization Options
|Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options
Geographic Overview
- Asia Pacific captured the highest market share in 2021
In terms of geography, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The key factors supporting the market growth include the rising government initiatives to promote digital infrastructure coupled with the increasing demand for e-learning and distance education. Further, the increasing number of smart device users and the major presence of online K-12 education providers across Asian countries, such as China, India, Malaysia, and others, are projected to positively influence regional industry growth.
Moreover, Europe held considerable growth in the market because of the large presence of the education system in the region. Growing funds by the European government and private organizations for educational and vocational programs are the e-learning market trends that flourish the industry growth in Europe.
Browse the Detail Report “E-learning Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Provider (Content Provider, Service Provider), By Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud), By Course, By End-User (Academic, Corporate, Government); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/e-learning-market
Polaris Market Research has segmented the E-learning market report on the basis of provider, deployment model, course, end-use, and region:
By Provider Outlook
- Content Provider
- Service Provider
By Deployment Model Outlook
- On-premise
- Cloud
By Course Outlook
- Primary and Secondary Education
- Higher Education
- Online Certification and Professional Course
- Test Preparation
By End-User Outlook
- Academic
- Corporate
- Government
By Region Outlook
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Austria)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)
For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com
