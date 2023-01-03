E-learning Market Size Expected to Grow Over USD 1,124.79 Billion by 2030, at 20.5% CAGR: Statistics Report by Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "E-learning Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Provider (Content Provider, Service Provider), By Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud), By Course, By End-User (Academic, Corporate, Government); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

What is E-learning? How Big is E-learning Market Size & Share?

Report Overview

E-learning is a learning system conducted digitally via electronic media, typically involving the internet or a corporate Intranet. This is a modern learning system that allows students, employees in training, and casual learners to communicate digitally regardless of their physical location. The electronic learning system can be accessed through electronic devices like a computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. E-learning has become an essential technology both for educating students and for the development of employees in the workforce.

Digital materials, online courses, virtual tutoring, apps & software, and synchronous & asynchronous online learning are some common types of e-learning methods. It is cost-effective, offers greater flexibility, and does not require travel, thereby saving time. The growing adoption of e-learning software to manage learning content and the increasing interest of the young population in online e-learning modules are the prominent factors driving the e-learning market size.

Key Takeaways from Report

The report provides primary data, including the size & share estimate, overview, current trends, and future estimations of market

The report further evaluates current trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects positively and negatively affect the market growth.

Key dynamics, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, investment possibilities, and industrial trends highlighted in the report.

The study analyzes the latest trends and company profiles of the major players with their business strategies and size.

Industry Major Market Players:

Adobe Inc.

Apollo Education Group Inc.

Aptara Inc.

Articulate Global LLC

Baidu Inc

Blackboard Inc.

CERTPOINT

Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

D2L Corporation

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Growth Driving Factors

Growing investments in smart education and learning are favoring the market growth

Rising penetration of smartphones, PCs, and tablets fuels the e-learning market sales. Growing demand for smooth internet connectivity, a surge in the global workforce, and rising student engagement through gamification are propelling the growth of the market. Increasing technological developments coupled with the rapid adoption of AI and cloud-based technologies are anticipated to flourish the industry growth. Increasing government investments in smart education and learning is likely to propel industry development.

The e-learning market is also booming due to the growing availability of educational materials online, increasing digitization, and rising requirements for online learning in the corporate sector. For instance, in 2020, Google announced a partnership with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to digitalize its classrooms all across India. With the growing funding, several education institutes are improving their course delivery to their students. Furthermore, growing emphasis on child education and rising funds by public-private firms on K-12 education are expected to positively influence the e-learning industry expansion.

Recent Developments

In April 2022, Pearson, the world’s major learning company, announced the acquisition of Mondly, a global online language learning platform. With this acquisition, Pearson aims to offer a full range of ways for people to learn and prove their English skills – adding online self-study to its current diagnosis and learning tools and assessment portfolio.

Segmental Analysis

Cloud segment dominates the market

Based on the deployment model, the cloud category accounts for the largest e-learning market share and is anticipated to show the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption of cloud-based models by schools and universities is rising because they are cost-effective and flexible. This factor boosts segment growth. This approach enables students to access information at any time and place. The cloud-based technology also allows educational institutions to form a virtual environment for learners and educators. It is gaining popularity in the education sector, which is projected to soar the segmental growth.

Primary and secondary education segment is anticipated to witness the major revenue share

On an e-learning course basis, the primary and secondary education category is expected to hold the highest market share owing to the rise in the utilization of digital learning methods in primary schools. The significant presence of online K-12 education providers worldwide is another factor that flourishes the industry expansion. In addition, increased use of digital tools, such as smartphones, to enhance education quality and e-learning in distance education is anticipated to boost the segmental growth of the e-learning market.

E-learning Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 1,124.79 Billion Market size value in 2021 USD 214.26 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 20.5% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Adobe, Inc., Apollo Education Group, Inc., Aptara Inc., Articulate Global, LLC, Baidu Inc, Blackboard Inc., CERTPOINT, Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., D2L Corporation, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE. Segments Covered By Provider, By Deployment Model, By Course, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Asia Pacific captured the highest market share in 2021

In terms of geography, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The key factors supporting the market growth include the rising government initiatives to promote digital infrastructure coupled with the increasing demand for e-learning and distance education. Further, the increasing number of smart device users and the major presence of online K-12 education providers across Asian countries, such as China, India, Malaysia, and others, are projected to positively influence regional industry growth.

Moreover, Europe held considerable growth in the market because of the large presence of the education system in the region. Growing funds by the European government and private organizations for educational and vocational programs are the e-learning market trends that flourish the industry growth in Europe.

Browse the Detail Report “E-learning Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Provider (Content Provider, Service Provider), By Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud), By Course, By End-User (Academic, Corporate, Government); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/e-learning-market

Polaris Market Research has segmented the E-learning market report on the basis of provider, deployment model, course, end-use, and region:

By Provider Outlook

Content Provider

Service Provider

By Deployment Model Outlook

On-premise

Cloud

By Course Outlook

Primary and Secondary Education

Higher Education

Online Certification and Professional Course

Test Preparation

By End-User Outlook

Academic

Corporate

Government

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Austria)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

