Global Hospitality Real Estate Market 2023-2027

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in the number of quick-service restaurants, growing investments by market vendors, and geographical expansion by market vendors.



The hospitality real estate market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Full service restaurants

• Quick service establishments

• Catering services



By Type

• Hotels and accommodation

• Spas and resorts

• Other services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the technological adoption in the real estate industry as one of the prime reasons driving the hospitality real estate market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing M&A activities and increasing marketing initiatives will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the hospitality real estate market covers the following areas:

• Hospitality real estate market sizing

• Hospitality real estate market forecast

• Hospitality real estate market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hospitality real estate market vendors that include Aimbridge Hospitality LLC, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., Atrium Hospitality LP, Best Western International Inc., Choice Hotels International Inc., Extended Stay America, G6 Hospitality LLC, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Host Hotels and Resorts Inc., Huazhu Group Ltd., Hyatt Hotels Corp., InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Marriott International Inc., OTO Development, Sonesta International Hotels Corp., The Georgetown Co. LLC, and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc. Also, the hospitality real estate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

