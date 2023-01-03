New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cardiovascular Devices Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377819/?utm_source=GNW





Growth Potential in Emerging Economies



The high occurrence of diabetes along with the large geriatric population in these emerging economies such as Japan, India, China, and Brazil provides substantial development opportunities for the cardiovascular devices market. As per the World Health Organization over 18 million people die due to CVDs each year. Of these deaths, over three-fourths deaths are attributed to heart attack and stroke. Besides, approximately two-thirds of CVD deaths take place in low-and middle-income nations where high blood pressure (BP) is amongst the most important risk factors. People at risk of CVD may exhibit high BP, glucose, and lipid along with overweight and obesity. To identify those at the maximum risk of CVDs along with to ensure they receive suitable treatment is expected to prevent premature deaths. In Brazil, non-communicable diseases (NCDs), accounted for approximately three-fourths of total deaths. Therefore, potential across emerging nations is projected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the regional market players.





Growing Availability of Efficient Devices



The cardiovascular devices market is expected to witness exponential growth in the future with the high adoption of cutting-edge technologies to serve the rising disease burden. In addition, there has been an increase in the incidence of heart diseases globally, which leads to the demand for efficient and state-of-the-art heart devices. The availability of cutting-edge devices has led to the implementation of these devices in developed nations. Besides, there has been a rise in government initiatives along with funding for research and development activities. Further, investors are focusing on escalating the availability of advanced and economical cardiovascular devices in emerging markets. For instance, in 2020, AliveCor, one of the leading enterprise cardiac solution and AI-based ECG technology providers, launched KardiaMobile device in Mexico. This device is used to store, record, and transfer single-channel electrocardiogram rhythms from the patients. This launch was done through a partnership between AliveCor and Mexico-based Inpharamo, a medical solutions company. Hence, growth in accessibility of efficient devices is projected to offer lucrative growth prospects over the forecast period.





Segments Covered in the Report





Disease



• Hypertension



• Atrial Fibrillation



• Chronic Ischemic Heart Diseases



• Stroke



• Heart Failure



• Other Diseases





Type



• Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices



• Therapeutic and Surgical Devices





End-users



• Hospitals



• Diagnostic Laboratories



• Home and Ambulatory Care



• Research Laboratories





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 21 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Italy



• Spain



• Russia



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• Japan



• China



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Cardiovascular Devices Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Abbott



• B. Braun SE



• BD



• BIOTRONIK SE and CO. KG



• Boston Scientific Corporation



• Canon Medical Systems Corporation



• Cardinal Health



• Cook Group



• Edwards Lifesciences Corporation



• GE Healthcare



• Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.



• Koninklijke Philips N.V.



• LivaNova PLC



• Medtronic plc



• Siemens Healthcare GmbH



• Terumo Corporation



• W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc.





