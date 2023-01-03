New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Sensors Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377826/?utm_source=GNW





Sensors Are an Essential Component of the Internet of Things Perception Layer



A sensor is a device that can respond to a stimulus and generate an electrical signal in response. Traditional sensors generate output signals that must be further interpreted to determine what the sensors are registering. A smart sensor is a system that combines a sensing element, a signal processor, and a microprocessor. Traditional sensors are part of an open feedback system, in which the sensor performs the predetermined action regardless of the current system. Smart sensors, on the other hand, are a component of a closed feedback system in which the sensor only performs the required action in relation to the current system. Sensors are an essential component of the Internet of Things’ perception layer, as well as the foundation and premise for its realisation. Sensors, the front-end device that is the main source of data, have shown rapid development with the construction of smart cities, the rapid development of big data, and the increasingly widespread application of the Internet of Things. The sensor network is another name for the IoT (Internet of Things).





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Sensor Type



• Temperature and Humidity Sensors



• Touch Sensors



• Pressure and Flow Sensors



• Motion and Occupancy Sensors



• Water Sensors



• Position Sensors



• Light Sensors



• Ultrasonic Sensors



• Oxidation-Reduction Potential (ORP) Sensors



• Other Sensors





Market Segment by Technology



• Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS)



• Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)



• Microsystem Technology (MST)



• Other Technology





Market Segment by Component



• Analog-to-Digital Converters (ADC)



• Digital-to-Analog Converters (DAC)



• Transceivers and Amplifiers



• Microcontrollers



• Other Components





Market Segment by End-User Industry



• Consumer Electronics



• Industrial Automation



• Biomedical and Healthcare



• Automotive



• Aerospace and Defense



• Other End-User Industry





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Spain



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Smart Sensors Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• ABB (ABB Ltd.)



• Analog Devices, Inc.



• Eaton Corporation plc



• Infineon Technologies AG



• Microchip Technology Inc.



• NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXP)



• Robert Bosch GmbH



• Siemens AG



• STMicroelectronics N.V.



• TE Connectivity





Overall world revenue for Smart Sensors Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$442.90 billion in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





