Molten Ventures VCT plc

LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

Dividend payment date correction

3 January 2023

In the announcement of the Half Yearly Report announced by the Company on 9 December 2022, it was stated that the next dividend would be paid on 7 April 2023. This date has been corrected to 6 April 2023. There is no change to the record date.

The full corrected details are that an interim dividend of 1.0p per Share will be paid on 6 April 2023, to Shareholders on the register at 3 March 2023.