National business association Advanced Energy Economy rebranding as Advanced Energy United

Washington, DC, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, national business association Advanced Energy Economy, a leading policy voice for the advanced energy sector, rebranded as Advanced Energy United, with plans to expand its advocacy and engagement portfolio on behalf of an industry with a combined market capitalization in excess of $3 trillion.

“At Advanced Energy United we're bringing together the leaders of the clean energy sector to open doors for the technologies needed to create a more affordable, reliable, and cleaner energy future,” said Advanced Energy United CEO Nat Kreamer. “The new name is designed to better reflect our strength as a unifying force for companies that create and support a goal of 100% clean energy and electrified transportation in the U.S.”

Advanced Energy United is building on its decade of policy impact by recognizing its role as a uniting voice for companies that are lowering consumer costs, creating millions of new jobs, and providing clean, efficient, and reliable energy and transportation solutions. Now, with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act, Advanced Energy United embarks on a new era of policy advocacy to maximize the historic opportunity before us and transform the way America powers its homes and businesses and transportation.

“The diversity of our membership is our greatest strength,” said Advanced Energy United President Heather O’Neill. “When we work together to create market-wide transformations, we can more quickly accelerate the transition to clean energy, creating a win-win for the industry and communities across the country.”

Advanced Energy United succeeds by educating, engaging, and advocating for clean energy policy at all levels, especially in the most impactful areas of state and local governments, where it secures political victories that clear the path for the clean energy transition. In 2023, the organization will further expand its membership size as it deepens its state advocacy reach in the West, and Northeast.

“As Advanced Energy United grows and thrives into its second decade, it reflects the great potential for businesses like ours to work together to impact state and federal policy,” said Prasanna Venkatesan, EVP & Head of Strategy at Landis+Gyr, and Board Chair of Advanced Energy United. “Advanced Energy United has dramatically expanded market opportunities for advanced energy companies like mine and is well-positioned to leverage recent federal investments into meaningful change at the state level.”

Advanced Energy United’s educational and research partner organization, Advanced Energy Institute, a 501(c)(3), also has a new logo and refined mission that reflects their continued partnership.

Advanced Energy United’s new website is AdvancedEnergyUnited.org.

