Companies In The Anatomic Pathology Equipment And Consumables Market Develop Advance Technologies To Improve Efficiency As Per The Business Research Company's Anatomic Pathology Equipment And Consumables Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market forecasts increasing investment in new technologies as a key trend in the market. Companies in the anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market are adopting new technologies for better efficiency and reducing the time taken to conduct these tests. Companies such as Biogenex have developed automated staining technology such as Xmatrx and i6000 diagnostics for diverse laboratory needs. Matrix systems offer standardized processes from baking through final glass coverslip for staining and preventing cross-contamination and i6000 diagnostics is a high-throughput system for special staining of clinical samples in molecular pathology laboratories. The i6000 diagnostics possesses a staining capacity of 200 slides in 8 hours (60 slides in 3 hours).



The global anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market size grew from $17.86 billion in 2022 to $19.77 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market is expected to grow from $29.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.6%.

The rising occurrence of chronic diseases such as cancer is expected to drive the demand for the anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.89 million new cases and 0.6 million cancer deaths in 2021 in the USA. The four most common types of cancer worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43% of all the new cancer cases. Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market growth.

The global anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market research is segmented by products & services into instruments, consumables, services; by application into disease diagnosis, cancer, other diseases, medical research; by end-use into hospital laboratories, clinical laboratories, other end-uses.

Major players in the anatomical pathology equipment and consumables market are Epridea, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sakura Finetek, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, Bio SB, BioGenex Laboratories, and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

North America was the largest region in the anatomical pathology equipment and consumables market in 2022. Western Europe was the second largest region in the global anatomical pathology equipment and consumables market report. The regions covered in the global anatomical pathology equipment and consumables market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Anatomic Pathology Equipment And Consumables Market Global Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market size, anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market segments, anatomic pathology equipment and consumables market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 3,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

