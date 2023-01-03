NVIDIA GeForce NOW Streams Vast Library of AAA Games to Cars

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES—NVIDIA today announced that the high-performance GeForce NOW ™ cloud gaming service will be coming to cars. Hyundai Motor Group, one of the world’s largest automakers with the Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands; BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles (NEVs); and Swedish premium electric vehicle and lifestyle brand Polestar are the first working with NVIDIA to deliver GeForce NOW in their vehicles.



Today’s announcement expands NVIDIA’s vehicle infotainment offerings, which include a suite of products and services that improve the cockpit experience. Coupling NVIDIA’s heritage in gaming and infotainment, GeForce NOW can stream a real-time, full PC-gaming experience beyond desktops, laptops and mobile devices, now to software-defined cars.

The new GeForce NOW offering can enhance time spent charging or riding in vehicles, as it enables front-seat occupants to stream games while parked, and passengers to game in the back seat if screens are available.

“Accelerated computing, AI and connectivity are delivering new levels of automation, safety, convenience and enjoyment to the car,” said Ali Kani, vice president of automotive at NVIDIA. “The ability to stream popular titles from gamers’ libraries along with dozens of free-to-play games will bring the in-vehicle infotainment experience to new heights.”

GeForce NOW uses breakthrough low-latency streaming technology powered by GeForce servers in the cloud, enabling real-time game play with more than 1,000 titles, including top-rated ones such as A Plague Tale: Requiem, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077, from leading PC game stores including Steam, the Electronic Arts app, Ubisoft, Epic Games Store and GOG.com. The service also includes many of the most popular free-to-play games like Fortnite, Lost Ark and Destiny 2.

Automakers Log On

Hyundai Motor Group, which includes as standard NVIDIA DRIVE in-vehicle infotainment systems across its Hyundai, Kia and Genesis lineup, will include GeForce NOW in its vehicles.

BYD, which is developing its NEVs on the NVIDIA DRIVE ® platform, is also working with NVIDIA to bring the in-vehicle cloud gaming experience of GeForce NOW to the international automotive market.

platform, is also working with NVIDIA to bring the in-vehicle cloud gaming experience of GeForce NOW to the international automotive market. Polestar, which is also powered by NVIDIA DRIVE centralized compute, will bring the cloud gaming service to its EVs.



GeForce NOW is available from NVIDIA in North America and Europe, and through GeForce NOW Alliance partners in other parts of the world.

Watch the NVIDIA special address at CES , in which Kani showcases how automakers are working with GeForce NOW to enhance the in-vehicle experience. The special address also covers other automotive developments in simulation to augment the in-vehicle experience, NVIDIA Omniverse ™ and the DRIVE ecosystem.

