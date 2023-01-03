TOUAX : Half-year statement of the liquidity contract with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers

REGULATED INFORMATION                Paris, 3 January 2023 5:45 PM

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

TOUAX: Half year statement of the liquidity contract
with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers

 

The liquidity account under the liquidity contract awarded by TOUAX SCA to Gilbert Dupont Stockbrokers, stood as follows on 31 December 2022:

-        Number of shares: 12 798
-        Cash in the liquidity account: 19 400,01 €

During the second half of 2022, a total of:

PURCHASE65 937 shares541 958,40 €467 transactions
SALE61 467 shares500 233,35 €425 transactions

was negotiated.

For information, at the time of the half-year statement on 30 June 2022, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

-        Number of TOUAX shares: 8 743
-        Cash in the liquidity account: 57 769,88 €

When setting up the contract, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

-        Number of TOUAX shares: 0
-        Cash in the liquidity account: €100,000.

 PurchaseSale
 Number of transactionsNumber of sharesShare capital EURNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesShare capital
EUR
TOTAL46765 937541 958,4042561 467500 233,35
01/07/2022108857088,6742512027,08
04/07/2022811539287,42000
05/07/202206845416,53030241,5
06/07/2022044343,208386576,54
07/07/202205039006505110,5
08/07/202200077585955,23
11/07/202262742142,4366485093,86
12/07/202242772163,373125977,95
13/07/2022299773,1966405007,3
14/07/2022010408090,2607335725,02
15/07/2022012649779,3205954627,2
18/07/202200006414953,39
19/07/202200002752146,73
20/07/202203082414,7206575192,47
21/07/202204213399,4101891531,05
22/07/2022043347,4406004875,54
25/07/202200002111724,65
26/07/202203713030,2902031662,75
27/07/202201261030,4203322723,69
28/07/202200086105049,7
29/07/20224116970,1494013357,85
01/08/202200095444607,68
02/08/202206375396,8607636508,01
03/08/2022010085004894188,73
04/08/202207806697,3104313714,49
05/08/202203002576,0101251077,5
08/08/20220183415590,6502612244,81
09/08/202204153566,0103873336,6
10/08/202201981702,801261086,12
11/08/202204203613,2205794993,47
12/08/202206815861,0303713203,73
15/08/202203062625,0803122680,95
16/08/202208537193,3501581338,26
17/08/20220365307104774031,56
18/08/202202882417,44000
19/08/2022010083302371980,11
22/08/202205854883,23000
23/08/202205214320,34088732,24
24/08/202208146708,7402612130,28
25/08/202203032483,4504383596,11
26/08/202200005324424,01
29/08/202206235152,406525380,56
30/08/202202021672,602151783,68
31/08/2022010588722,7902161764,55
01/09/202201691376,6601521243,41
02/09/202201501213,504763885,92
05/09/202208627027,201991628,82
06/09/202204153399,6801551267,9
07/09/202204093336,29000
08/09/202202451983,4028227,23
09/09/20220108108406847,26
12/09/202202201801,804093359,69
13/09/202201501241,51000
14/09/202205674655,69000
15/09/202202341894,0402021636,6
16/09/202204123338,5201521231,2
19/09/2022011098737,3704233299,4
20/09/202201851428,5045348,75
21/09/202202662064,8502191703,91
22/09/202207355666,7807986202,46
23/09/202209547133,7305523965,73
26/09/202202251633,7509667077,59
27/09/20220111810,0702061504,15
28/09/202205363885,4607785708,42
29/09/202203092278,20179813500,46
30/09/202207155402,18012339305,82
03/10/20220206115158,450159911983,71
04/10/2022033251,4509867528,11
05/10/202216155311578,0841911457,48
06/10/202200018152511527,78
07/10/202202922272,4904353408,18
10/10/202219155912011,3266615167,83
11/10/202204633539,403842948,31
12/10/2022269525,7874633541,3
13/10/2022138776642,0574533439,99
14/10/202232461859,7694393328,41
17/10/2022147465620,4453662771,54
18/10/202244053064,867855949,52
19/10/202209096866,310100758
20/10/2022358043501413169949,35
21/10/202201077,40137710772,55
24/10/202274463550,287526016
25/10/202287065611,9995424320,55
26/10/202275274185,3821701354,9
27/10/202242161706,45119942,48
28/10/202277705967,5911429011,52
31/10/202242952358,26117325847
01/11/2022126245021,0894343507,5
02/11/202232902425,011410158267,99
03/11/20220187215353,2101221013,32
04/11/202264123363,1155994906,47
07/11/202204333555,7504273524,67
08/11/202202522116,6205704779,11
09/11/202296575581,81188447189,36
10/11/202242612245,49216956018,14
11/11/202286545728,97188257274,19
14/11/202241751575,89103373047,52
15/11/20222210679581,13149328403,47
16/11/202224152413522,1599768687,96
17/11/202219123710814,47104213701,81
18/11/202285644921,7551671461,25
21/11/202201201067,30134711975,37
22/11/202246505882,575134558,98
23/11/2022129588617,4125565048,37
24/11/20221611099947,0644023622,1
25/11/202212021813,9641691518,45
28/11/202209258219,6401089,2
29/11/202207006097,9808087110,08
30/11/2022055493,9010929782,9
01/12/2022117266508,5964313866,2
02/12/202203913489,0902682394,31
05/12/2022146705967,8916135912244,18
06/12/202209008209,3506455849,31
07/12/202275124616,511090,3
08/12/2022149498470,0111501344
09/12/202234403902,3621231102,08
12/12/20220128811314,05054470,2
13/12/202224142212129,9463262828,64
14/12/2022192852384,5422722269,27
15/12/2022133292737,81000
16/12/2022155204266,575624643,58
19/12/202273783096,01114753872,63
20/12/202202742200,8501841470,77
21/12/2022380641,295724595,45
22/12/2022122682148,1232255,98
23/12/202242792189,7383202534,69
26/12/2022000000
27/12/202201751386,4601581251,36
28/12/2022128221,48106204911,33
29/12/202243592856,78124283418,18
30/12/2022196345083,22000

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.3 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.

For more information: www.touax.com

