REGULATED INFORMATION Paris, 3 January 2023 5:45 PM

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

TOUAX: Half year statement of the liquidity contract

with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers

The liquidity account under the liquidity contract awarded by TOUAX SCA to Gilbert Dupont Stockbrokers, stood as follows on 31 December 2022:

- Number of shares: 12 798

- Cash in the liquidity account: 19 400,01 €

During the second half of 2022, a total of:

PURCHASE 65 937 shares 541 958,40 € 467 transactions SALE 61 467 shares 500 233,35 € 425 transactions

was negotiated.

For information, at the time of the half-year statement on 30 June 2022, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

- Number of TOUAX shares: 8 743

- Cash in the liquidity account: 57 769,88 €

When setting up the contract, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

- Number of TOUAX shares: 0

- Cash in the liquidity account: €100,000.

Purchase Sale Number of transactions Number of shares Share capital EUR Number of transactions Number of shares Share capital

EUR TOTAL 467 65 937 541 958,40 425 61 467 500 233,35 01/07/2022 10 885 7088,67 4 251 2027,08 04/07/2022 8 1153 9287,42 0 0 0 05/07/2022 0 684 5416,53 0 30 241,5 06/07/2022 0 44 343,2 0 838 6576,54 07/07/2022 0 50 390 0 650 5110,5 08/07/2022 0 0 0 7 758 5955,23 11/07/2022 6 274 2142,43 6 648 5093,86 12/07/2022 4 277 2163,37 3 125 977,95 13/07/2022 2 99 773,19 6 640 5007,3 14/07/2022 0 1040 8090,26 0 733 5725,02 15/07/2022 0 1264 9779,32 0 595 4627,2 18/07/2022 0 0 0 0 641 4953,39 19/07/2022 0 0 0 0 275 2146,73 20/07/2022 0 308 2414,72 0 657 5192,47 21/07/2022 0 421 3399,41 0 189 1531,05 22/07/2022 0 43 347,44 0 600 4875,54 25/07/2022 0 0 0 0 211 1724,65 26/07/2022 0 371 3030,29 0 203 1662,75 27/07/2022 0 126 1030,42 0 332 2723,69 28/07/2022 0 0 0 8 610 5049,7 29/07/2022 4 116 970,14 9 401 3357,85 01/08/2022 0 0 0 9 544 4607,68 02/08/2022 0 637 5396,86 0 763 6508,01 03/08/2022 0 100 850 0 489 4188,73 04/08/2022 0 780 6697,31 0 431 3714,49 05/08/2022 0 300 2576,01 0 125 1077,5 08/08/2022 0 1834 15590,65 0 261 2244,81 09/08/2022 0 415 3566,01 0 387 3336,6 10/08/2022 0 198 1702,8 0 126 1086,12 11/08/2022 0 420 3613,22 0 579 4993,47 12/08/2022 0 681 5861,03 0 371 3203,73 15/08/2022 0 306 2625,08 0 312 2680,95 16/08/2022 0 853 7193,35 0 158 1338,26 17/08/2022 0 365 3071 0 477 4031,56 18/08/2022 0 288 2417,44 0 0 0 19/08/2022 0 100 833 0 237 1980,11 22/08/2022 0 585 4883,23 0 0 0 23/08/2022 0 521 4320,34 0 88 732,24 24/08/2022 0 814 6708,74 0 261 2130,28 25/08/2022 0 303 2483,45 0 438 3596,11 26/08/2022 0 0 0 0 532 4424,01 29/08/2022 0 623 5152,4 0 652 5380,56 30/08/2022 0 202 1672,6 0 215 1783,68 31/08/2022 0 1058 8722,79 0 216 1764,55 01/09/2022 0 169 1376,66 0 152 1243,41 02/09/2022 0 150 1213,5 0 476 3885,92 05/09/2022 0 862 7027,2 0 199 1628,82 06/09/2022 0 415 3399,68 0 155 1267,9 07/09/2022 0 409 3336,29 0 0 0 08/09/2022 0 245 1983,4 0 28 227,23 09/09/2022 0 10 81 0 840 6847,26 12/09/2022 0 220 1801,8 0 409 3359,69 13/09/2022 0 150 1241,51 0 0 0 14/09/2022 0 567 4655,69 0 0 0 15/09/2022 0 234 1894,04 0 202 1636,6 16/09/2022 0 412 3338,52 0 152 1231,2 19/09/2022 0 1109 8737,37 0 423 3299,4 20/09/2022 0 185 1428,5 0 45 348,75 21/09/2022 0 266 2064,85 0 219 1703,91 22/09/2022 0 735 5666,78 0 798 6202,46 23/09/2022 0 954 7133,73 0 552 3965,73 26/09/2022 0 225 1633,75 0 966 7077,59 27/09/2022 0 111 810,07 0 206 1504,15 28/09/2022 0 536 3885,46 0 778 5708,42 29/09/2022 0 309 2278,2 0 1798 13500,46 30/09/2022 0 715 5402,18 0 1233 9305,82 03/10/2022 0 2061 15158,45 0 1599 11983,71 04/10/2022 0 33 251,45 0 986 7528,11 05/10/2022 16 1553 11578,08 4 191 1457,48 06/10/2022 0 0 0 18 1525 11527,78 07/10/2022 0 292 2272,49 0 435 3408,18 10/10/2022 19 1559 12011,32 6 661 5167,83 11/10/2022 0 463 3539,4 0 384 2948,31 12/10/2022 2 69 525,78 7 463 3541,3 13/10/2022 13 877 6642,05 7 453 3439,99 14/10/2022 3 246 1859,76 9 439 3328,41 17/10/2022 14 746 5620,44 5 366 2771,54 18/10/2022 4 405 3064,8 6 785 5949,52 19/10/2022 0 909 6866,31 0 100 758 20/10/2022 3 580 4350 14 1316 9949,35 21/10/2022 0 10 77,4 0 1377 10772,55 24/10/2022 7 446 3550,2 8 752 6016 25/10/2022 8 706 5611,99 9 542 4320,55 26/10/2022 7 527 4185,38 2 170 1354,9 27/10/2022 4 216 1706,4 5 119 942,48 28/10/2022 7 770 5967,5 9 1142 9011,52 31/10/2022 4 295 2358,26 11 732 5847 01/11/2022 12 624 5021,08 9 434 3507,5 02/11/2022 3 290 2425,01 14 1015 8267,99 03/11/2022 0 1872 15353,21 0 122 1013,32 04/11/2022 6 412 3363,11 5 599 4906,47 07/11/2022 0 433 3555,75 0 427 3524,67 08/11/2022 0 252 2116,62 0 570 4779,11 09/11/2022 9 657 5581,81 18 844 7189,36 10/11/2022 4 261 2245,49 21 695 6018,14 11/11/2022 8 654 5728,97 18 825 7274,19 14/11/2022 4 175 1575,89 10 337 3047,52 15/11/2022 22 1067 9581,13 14 932 8403,47 16/11/2022 24 1524 13522,15 9 976 8687,96 17/11/2022 19 1237 10814,47 10 421 3701,81 18/11/2022 8 564 4921,75 5 167 1461,25 21/11/2022 0 120 1067,3 0 1347 11975,37 22/11/2022 4 650 5882,5 7 513 4558,98 23/11/2022 12 958 8617,4 12 556 5048,37 24/11/2022 16 1109 9947,06 4 402 3622,1 25/11/2022 1 202 1813,96 4 169 1518,45 28/11/2022 0 925 8219,64 0 10 89,2 29/11/2022 0 700 6097,98 0 808 7110,08 30/11/2022 0 55 493,9 0 1092 9782,9 01/12/2022 11 726 6508,59 6 431 3866,2 02/12/2022 0 391 3489,09 0 268 2394,31 05/12/2022 14 670 5967,89 16 1359 12244,18 06/12/2022 0 900 8209,35 0 645 5849,31 07/12/2022 7 512 4616,5 1 10 90,3 08/12/2022 14 949 8470,01 1 150 1344 09/12/2022 3 440 3902,36 2 123 1102,08 12/12/2022 0 1288 11314,05 0 54 470,2 13/12/2022 24 1422 12129,94 6 326 2828,64 14/12/2022 19 285 2384,54 2 272 2269,27 15/12/2022 13 329 2737,81 0 0 0 16/12/2022 15 520 4266,5 7 562 4643,58 19/12/2022 7 378 3096,01 11 475 3872,63 20/12/2022 0 274 2200,85 0 184 1470,77 21/12/2022 3 80 641,2 9 572 4595,45 22/12/2022 12 268 2148,1 2 32 255,98 23/12/2022 4 279 2189,73 8 320 2534,69 26/12/2022 0 0 0 0 0 0 27/12/2022 0 175 1386,46 0 158 1251,36 28/12/2022 1 28 221,48 10 620 4911,33 29/12/2022 4 359 2856,78 12 428 3418,18 30/12/2022 19 634 5083,22 0 0 0

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.3 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.

For more information: www.touax.com

