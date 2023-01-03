Believe: Half-year financial statement liquidity contract

English French

Half-year financial statement liquidity contract

Paris, January 3, 2023 – Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, appointed Natixis and Oddo BHF SCA to implement a liquidity contract, starting on July 13 2021, for a period of one year tacitly renewable.

Under this liquidity contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2022:

98,196 shares

€ 147,350

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account upon implementation of the liquidity contract:

0 shares

€ 2,000,000

During the period from July 1st July 2022 to December 31st 2022, the number of execution on the buy side amounted to 843, while the number of executions on sell side amounted to 810.



During this period, traded volumes were as follows:

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 106,857 shares and € 1,042,736

Traded volumes on sell side on semester: 115,664 shares and € 1,107,618

About Believe

Believe is one of the world’s leading digital music companies. Believe’s mission is to develop local artists and labels in the digital ecosystem by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe’s passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group’s global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,610 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support local artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack and AllPoints. Believe is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV, ISIN: FR0014003FE9). www.believe.com

