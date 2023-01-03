Verizon Gizmo Watch 3 brings the fun and helps keep your children safe

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The news: Verizon, today, unveiled the Gizmo Watch 3 — the latest addition to its line of award-winning kid’s smartwatches that gives you peace of mind that your children are safe while they are having fun.

Gizmo Watch 3 will be available on January 5 in Blue Clay and Mint colors for $4.17 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $149.99), and we’ve got a great deal if you need more than one Gizmo Watch. For a limited time, if you buy one Gizmo Watch 3 we’ll give you $100 off a second one1, so your kids won’t be fighting over who gets to wear it.

Why it’s important: Verizon’s Gizmo Watch series is renowned for providing a safe smartwatch experience for children that aren’t quite ready for a smartphone. Here are some of the awesome new features we added to Gizmo Watch 3:

Double the number of Trusted Contacts from 10 to 20 2 .

. More safe zones that send you location alerts 3 if your child leaves a predetermined area using GPS tracking and monitoring.

if your child leaves a predetermined area using GPS tracking and monitoring. A new front-facing camera that lets kids make video calls and take pictures and record video messages they can share with trusted contacts.

A new processor with longer battery life — the Qualcomm ® Snapdragon Wear ™ 4100 platform — that delivers 80% more talk time and 20% more standby time 4 .

Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform — that delivers 80% more talk time and 20% more standby time . New Gizmo Watch 3 buddies lets your child message, call or video chat 5 with other friends that have Gizmo Watch 3 once approved by a parent or caregiver.

with other friends that have Gizmo Watch 3 once approved by a parent or caregiver. New watch face designs, including two new options that change with the seasons and the time of day.

New Bluetooth connection makes it easy to pair the watch with wireless earbuds or headphones.

Even more games, like Tic Tac Toe, Gizmo Says and Puzzle6.

Who it’s for: Parents and caregivers looking for innovative and playful ways to keep their kids connected.

Visit a Verizon store, verizon.com or the My Verizon app on January 5 to order your Gizmo Watch 3. You can also get free digital parenting advice from the experts by visiting Parenting in a Digital World at Verizon.com/parenting .

1 Buy the Gizmo Watch 3 for 24 monthly payments and get another with a new line for 24 monthly payments. Up to $99.99 device payment purchase per Gizmo watch with new line required. The second Gizmo Watch 3 must be of equal or lesser value, less $100 promotional credit applied to the applicable account over 24 months. The promotional credit ends if eligibility requirements are on longer met. 0% APR. Any plan. Taxes and fees may apply.

2 Numbers must be registered through the GizmoHub App. Gizmo Watch 3 permits up to twenty contacts, including the primary registered caregiver.

3 Dependent on carrier coverage. Device must be turned on. Verizon makes no representations or warranties about the availability or accuracy of the GPS or about the accuracy or completeness of any map data or other information.

4 Compared to previous generation Gizmo Watch. Note: battery life and charge cycles vary with use, settings, and other factors; actual results will vary.

5 A video call has a three minute time-duration limit to prevent the device from overheating. Video calls end automatically after the three minute duration.

6 Data usage applies for app download and use.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

Snapdragon and Snapdragon Wear are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Snapdragon Wear is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.