GLOBAL EXECUTIVE SEARCH FIRM RIVIERA PARTNERS APPOINTS DECIO MENDES AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

San Francisco, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riviera Partners, the leading executive search firm for engineering, product, and design roles, has announced the appointment of Decio Mendes as the company’s Chief People Officer (CPO). Mendes will lead and inspire Riviera’s people and culture strategy via organizational development, talent management and training, and employee experience for the company’s worldwide team. Riviera is the go-to talent partner and executive search firm for leading private equity investors, venture capitalists, public companies, and technology innovators.

Mendes joins Riviera Partners from FLYN , a corporate development firm that he co-founded, which supports clients in developing breakthrough, innovative HR strategies, leadership development & talent management programs, and employee engagement approaches.

New CPO will Foster a Diverse and Healthy Culture

Mendes has a passion for making organizations hum and employees feel valued. For the past 20 years, he has worked with senior management teams across a broad range of industries to achieve breakthrough business, organization, and individual performance. He is skilled in leading large business improvement and change management programs, having designed and executed some of the largest transformation programs conducted by three global management consulting firms.

“My passion is people and unearthing the best in each and all,” said Mendes. “As we embark on a new year, there’s no better time to focus on building a resilient, diverse, and healthy foundation that will cultivate an effective, tight-knit culture across Riviera’s globally distributed workforce.”

“Mendes’ enthusiasm for people, expertise in organizational development, and ability to instill a positive culture is a key part of Riviera’s growth. As we continue to scale, we must nurture a vibrant team environment that will inspire our team to bring out the best in themselves,” said Will Hunsinger, CEO of Riviera Partners .

Riviera is a partner at all private and public company growth stages and has completed thousands of searches for companies such as Bumble, GoFundMe, Uber, Upwork, Snowflake, Tricentis, CircleCI, Figma, Ambient.ai, Roblox, Bill.com, HackerRank, Zendesk, and Discord, among others. The company has seen significant growth in the U.S. and Europe, partnering with leading venture capital and private equity firms to provide top technology and product leadership to their portfolio companies across all major technology hubs and brands. Last month, Riviera announced an investment from global software investor Insight Partners , allowing the company to scale into more markets and geographies.

