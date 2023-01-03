Orthopedic Trauma Fixation Devices Market is expected to grow from USD 8.9 billion in 2022 to USD 16.4 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the orthopedic trauma fixation devices market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the orthopedic trauma fixation devices market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, end-user, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global orthopedic trauma fixation devices market are DePuy Synthes, a Johnson & Johnson company, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Holding Inc., Smith & Nephew, Orthofix International, Biomet, Medtronic, NuVasive among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Biologic imaging reagents market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Trauma refers to any physical injury caused by an outside force, including burns, sprains, strains, fractures, and dislocations. These methods are employed most frequently in fracture cases involving long bones. Trauma devices can treat a variety of areas, including the upper and lower extremities, the knee, the joint, the leg, and the spine. In order to improve outcomes, polymeric materials are also being employed more commonly in trauma devices. Due to an increase in traffic accidents and trauma cases, there is a greater need for orthopedic trauma devices. Implants and prostheses are in high demand, and this trend is only expected to continue in the future. In order to prevent infections, a major manufacturer of orthopedic trauma devices Zimmer Biomet has partnered with Swedish medical device startup Bactiguard. The Zimmer Natural Nail (ZNN) Bactiguard implants, which are now provided in a few EMEA markets and will probably soon be made available globally, have been developed by this joint venture. Some of the main market drivers for orthopedic trauma fixation devices include an increase in preventative efforts for various orthopedic-related diseases and an older population that has raised healthcare spending. Increased sports participation and a rise in traffic accidents are the main contributors to trauma fracture cases.

Scope of Orthopedic Trauma Fixation Devices Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Type, End-User, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players DePuy Synthes, a Johnson & Johnson company, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Holding Inc., Smith & Nephew, Orthofix International, Biomet, Medtronic, NuVasive among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The internal fixator segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The type segment is an internal fixator and external fixator. The internal fixator segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Internal fixators are used to fixate and stabilize severe fractures and dislocations. Internal fixators are surgically implanted into the human body to give the patient's broken bone the appropriate shape and keep them bearing weight while they recover. By limiting the movement of shattered bones, these gadgets expedite their healing. Internal fixators are manufactured from alloys of steel, nickel, or titanium. These instruments are safe since they can be adjusted to fit the bone's shape and are corrosion-resistant. Wires, staples, plates, screws, and intramedullary nails are further subcategories of internal fixators.

The hospital segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment is hospitals, orthopedic trauma centers, and ambulatory surgical centers. The spinal fusion segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The hospitals' segment dominated the orthopedic trauma devices market as a result of the growth of healthcare infrastructure in developed nations and the exponential rise in hospitals brought on by an increase in the incidence of traffic accidents and other sports injuries.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the orthopedic trauma fixation devices include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. The introduction of COVID-19 resulted in a drop in the demand for trauma fixation devices in 2020. The main causes are the decline in fracture patients and the deferral of orthopedic operations. In May 2020, Syosset Hospital in the US resumed offering elective surgery, including orthopedic and trauma operations. The primary factors driving market expansion are the rise in geriatric patients, the prevalence of osteoporosis and other bone diseases, and the rise in burn cases.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's orthopedic trauma fixation devices market size was valued at USD 0.14 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.20 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2030. Because of the presence of sizable market players who provide a wide choice of pharmaceuticals and a well-developed healthcare infrastructure in this area, Germany dominates because of a flexible range of service alternatives and sizable population coverage.

China

China’s orthopedic trauma fixation devices market size was valued at USD 0.23 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.39 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2030. China is thriving as a result of a rising aging population. The majority of orthopedic surgeons in the industry are quickly adopting intramedullary nails because of their growing acceptability as the finest trauma devices for a variety of anatomies.

India

India's orthopedic trauma fixation devices market size was valued at USD 0.20 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.31 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2030. The demand for orthopedic and trauma surgeries is expected to increase, funding for providing cutting-edge trauma care will likely increase, and the development of new, effective, and efficient orthopedic trauma care products will continue. These are just a few of the lucrative opportunities that leading orthopedic trauma device manufacturers in India and are likely to encounter in the near future.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the orthopedic trauma fixation devices market is mainly driven owing to the rise in the prevalence and incidence of bone fractures, the growing geriatric population, wide range of products offered by market players leading.

