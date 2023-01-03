TAG Associates Nominated for Four Private Asset Management Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAG Associates LLC, a leading multi-family office and portfolio management services firm, today announced that the firm was shortlisted for four awards sponsored by With Intelligence Private Asset Management (PAM), a prestigious private wealth management industry publication.



The four award nominations are for:

Best multi-family office under $10 billion

Best family office – due diligence processes

Best family office – long-term investment philosophy

Manager or investment professional of the year – Ted Katramados, Director

“In 2022, we entered a period of great market volatility and uncertainty and, as always, our team rose to the occasion across the board with smart, creative approaches to client wealth preservation,” said David Basner, CEO of TAG. “We are particularly pleased with Ted’s nomination – he played a significant role in stabilizing client portfolios with our successful absolute return strategies.”

TAG won the PAM Best Family Office-Due Diligence award in both 2021 and 2022, and has been nominated for numerous other PAM awards over the years.



PAM will host an awards presentation on Feb. 9th at 583 Park Avenue, New York.

About TAG Associates (www.tagassoc.com)



TAG Associates is an independent, privately owned wealth management firm offering investment management and family office services to individuals, families, endowments and foundations with substantial assets. As one of the first multi-family offices, TAG Associates pioneered the integrated, objective fiduciary model. Since that time, the firm has established itself as a leader in the wealth management business, with more than $9 billion in assets under management serving over 110 high net worth families.