SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ICR CONFERENCE

SEMINOLE, Fla., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today announced that Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Koempel, Chief Financial Officer, will be attending the ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Management will present on Tuesday, January 10 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be available live at https://wsw.com/webcast/icr8/sgc/1462078 and on the presentations page of the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/presentations , where the replay will also be available.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies™, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers. SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as our financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for our customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of our business segments. Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.