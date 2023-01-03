Earthstone Energy to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) (“Earthstone” or the “Company”) announced today its participation in the Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference.



The Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference will be held in Miami, FL, from January 5 through January 6, 2023, at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel. Earthstone’s management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors on January 5 and January 6, 2023. The Company will use the existing presentation on its website as supplemental materials at the conference.

