Meritage Homes Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for February 2, 2023

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, plans to release the Company's fourth quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time) on Thursday, February 2, 2023. The call will be webcast with an accompanying slideshow, both available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.



A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://investors.meritagehomes.com. Telephone participants will be able to join by dialing in to 1-877-407-6951 US toll free or 1-412-902-0046 on the day of the call.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) on February 2, 2023 and extending through February 16, 2023, at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.

About Meritage

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2021. The Company offers affordable, energy-efficient entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 160,000 homes in its 36-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, a nine-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ("EPA") ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy-efficient homebuilding, and the recipient of the EPA’s 2022 Market Leader Award for Certified Homes as well as the EPA’s 2022 Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.