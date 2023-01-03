TuSimple Holdings Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; Last days to actively participate in the case; January 9, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises TuSimple Holdings Inc. (“TuSimple” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TSP) that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors. TuSimple investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period and in connection with the IPO effected by means of the Registration Statement, Defendants made materially false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TuSimple was engaged in undisclosed related party transactions with Hydron, a company founded by Defendant Mo Chen; (2) TuSimple shared confidential information and/or proprietary technology with Hydron without Board approval or informing regulators or TuSimple shareholders; (3) TuSimple failed to disclose the Board’s internal investigation, which commenced in July 2022, into TuSimple’s ties to Hydron; (4) the aforementioned conduct enhanced the likelihood of regulatory scrutiny and investigatory action toward the Company; and (5) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

