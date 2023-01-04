FluroTech Ltd. Announces Sale of Shares in FluroTest Diagnostic Systems Ltd. and Option Cancellation

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluroTech Ltd. (“FluroTech” or the “Company”) (TSXV: TEST) announces that it has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (“Agreement”) to sell all of the shares of FluroTest Diagnostic Systems Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, to an arm’s length individual (the “Purchaser”). The Purchaser has agreed to pay total cash consideration of $1.00 in lawful Canadian currency. The completion of the transaction is effective December 31, 2022.



Additionally, the Company announces the cancellation of an aggregate of 3,435,050 options to purchase Common shares previously granted under the Company’s stock option plan (the “Stock Option Plan”) to certain directors, officers and employees (the “Cancelled Options”).

Under the Stock Option Plan, the Company may grant up to an aggregate 12,068,554 stock options. As of the date of this release, the Company has 5,996,097 options outstanding, that will likely be forfeited over the next 90 days.

