Casino Group: Simplification of corporate structure in France

Simplification of Casino Group’s corporate structure

in France



Paris, 04 January 2023

As part of the legal reorganization of the Group's food retailing activities in France announced in a press release dated June 15, 2022, Casino Group confirms that it has proceeded with the structuring of the joint holding company. Following the information and consultation of the employee representative bodies of the subsidiaries concerned in accordance with legal provisions, the group's subsidiaries within the Monoprix perimeter have already been placed under this holding company, which is wholly owned by Casino, Guichard-Perrachon.

The transfer of the activities of Distribution Casino France to this holding company, which constitutes the final stage of this reorganization, should take place during the first half of 2023.

