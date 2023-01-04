World LiDAR in Consumer Electronics Market Analysis Report 2022 - New Product Development with ToF and LiDAR Sensors Enabling New Possibilities

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Opportunities for LiDAR in Consumer Electronics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analyst expects microelectromechanical systems, vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers, optical phase arrays, silicon photomultipliers, single-photon avalanche diode arrays, and time-of-flight and frequency-modulated continuous-wave technologies to drive LiDAR market growth.
LiDAR is an optical remote sensing and imaging technology that utilizes non-visible light to map the ground surface and objects present on the surface of the Earth. It simultaneously captures millions of measurements of depth information in all directions and then creates high-resolution maps.
The need for adapting LiDAR technologies in consumer electronics stems from the requirement for high efficiency, high accuracy, depth mapping, low light imaging, and videography. LiDAR technology has transformed in the past decade, and there is a demand for small, affordable LiDAR sensors that also are reliable and sustainable.
LiDAR is now being found in smartphones, action cameras, drones, and robot vacuum cleaners. The implementation of LiDAR in smartphones has enabled new possibilities in augmented and virtual reality.
This technology and innovation report offers insights into LiDAR technology, industrial applications, and LiDAR developments and emerging opportunities in consumer electronics.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on LiDAR in the Consumer Electronics Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
- Key Findings
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. LiDAR Technology Landscape
- LiDAR Technology Overview
- Broad Classification of LiDAR Systems
- Classification of LiDAR Systems
- Advantages and Disadvantages of LiDAR Technology
4. Trends, Technology Advancements, and Applications
- Technology Trends for LiDAR Solutions
- Technology Roadmap for LiDAR Technology
- Key Applications of LiDAR Technology
- Other Applications of LiDAR Technology
5. Emerging Opportunities for LiDAR Technology in Consumer Electronics
- Applications of LiDAR in the Consumer Electronics Industry
- LiDAR Creating New Possibilities in Smartphones
- Implementation of LiDAR in Drones and Vacuum Cleaners Enabling Advanced Opportunities
- LiDAR Creating New Possibilities in AR/VR and Digital Cameras
- Implementation of LiDAR in Wearables and Smart Speakers
6. Industry Best Practices: Strategic Partnerships, Investments, University Innovations, New Product Launch
- New Product Development with ToF and LiDAR Sensors Enabling New Possibilities
- Strategic Alliances and Investments in LiDAR to Deliver New Capabilities in Consumer Electronics
- New Product Development with LiDAR Sensors Enabling Automatic Vacuum Cleaners
- University Innovations in the LiDAR Space to Enable New Possibilities in Smartphones and AR
- Investments and New Product Launches in AR/VR and Drones Involving LiDAR Technology
7. Global Patent Landscape for LiDAR Technology
- Global Patent Assessment of LiDAR Technologies
- Patent Filing Shows Potential Application for LiDAR in Multiple Industries
8. Companies to Action
- LiDAR Technology Advancing AR and Gaming Applications
- Integrated Drone Technology with High Efficiency
- Robot Vacuum With Multi-level Memory
- LiDAR-based Action Camera for Adventure Enthusiasts
- Robot Vacuum Cleaner with IoT Connectivity
9. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Integration of Silicon Photonics with LiDAR
- Growth Opportunity 2: Machine Learning and AR
- Growth Opportunity 3: Solid-state LiDAR
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/stxway