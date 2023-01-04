Global Aluminum Extrusion Market to 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aluminum Extrusion Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aluminum extrusion market size reached 29.4 Million Metric Tons in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach 38.6 Million Metric Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.64% during 2021-2027.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 118 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (Million) in 2021 Million29.4 Metric Tons Forecasted Market Value (Million) by 2027 Million38.6 Metric Tons Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Aluminum extrusion is the process of melting and transforming an aluminum alloy bar into a specific shape by pushing it through a cross-sectional die. Extruded aluminum has a high electrical and thermal conductivity, ductility and recyclability and can be customized according to the requirements of the consumer.

The extruded parts also have a smooth and fine surface finish and can be polished, buffed, anodized, painted or powder-coated to enhance the aesthetic value and appeal of the product.

Aluminum extrudes are cost-efficient, lightweight and corrosion-resistant, require low maintenance and have paramagnetic properties that make them a highly preferred alternative to conventional aluminum products. they find extensive application across various industries such as building and construction, transportation, machinery and equipment, consumer durables, electrical, etc.



The increase in the construction of green buildings is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Green buildings are environment-friendly, energy-efficient and have low carbon-emissions, owing to which they are increasingly being constructed across the globe.

As extruded aluminum is widely used in the manufacturing of windows and doors in these buildings, they have a high demand in the construction industry.

Furthermore, the growing automotive sector is yet another factor contributing to the market growth. As it is light in weight, extruded aluminum is used in the fabrication of various aluminum-made parts in automobiles. Additionally, due to their high malleability, aluminum extrudes can be molded into different shapes without spending excessive energy, thus increasing their demand for industrial applications.

