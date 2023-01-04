$597.5 Billion Worldwide Spectator Sports Industry to 2031 - Rising Sponsorships and Increasing Internet Accessible Devices Drives Growth

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spectator Sports Global Market Opportunities And Strategies 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global spectator sports market as it emerges from the COVID 19 shut down.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 48 geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis.

This report describes and explains the global spectator sports market and covers 2016 to 2021, termed the historic period, and 2021 to 2026 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2026-2031. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global spectator sports market reached a value of nearly $164,932.3 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.3% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $164,932.3 million in 2021 to $354,000.2 million in 2026 at a rate of 16.5%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2026 and reach $597,531.1 million in 2031.



Growth in the historic period resulted from emerging markets growth, and rapid urbanization. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were climate change, shortage of sports officials, and doping scandals impact sports.



Going forward, rising sponsorships, increase in internet accessible devices, multiple sports channels to capture viewership, and economic growth will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the spectator sports market in the future include threat from home entertainment, increasing regulations on sports, and epidemic disease outbreak.



North America was the largest region in the spectator sports market, accounting for 40.9% of the global market in 2021. It was followed by the Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the spectator sports market will be Middle East and Eastern Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 19.1% and 17.5% respectively during 2021-2026. These will be followed by Africa and Western Europe, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 17.1% and 17.1% respectively during 2021-2026.



The global spectator sports market is highly fragmented with a large number of small players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 4.22% of the total market in 2020. High fragmentation of the spectator sports market is mainly due to presence of local clubs and teams across countries who offer spectator sports according to local culture and preferences. Major players in the market include Dallas Cowboys, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, New York Yankees, Manchester United Football Club and others.



The top opportunities in the spectator sports market segmented by type of sport will arise in soccer segment, which will gain $57,244.5 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the spectator sports market segmented by type will arise in sports team & clubs segment, which will gain $155,979.9 million of global annual sales by 2026.

The top opportunities in the racing & individual sports market segmented by type will arise in individual sports segment, which will gain $23,709.4 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the spectator sports market segmented by revenue source will arise in media rights segment, which will gain $67,796.1 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the soccer market segmented by revenue source will arise in media rights segment, which will gain $30,404.3 million of global annual sales by 2026.



Market-trend-based strategies for the spectator sports market include mobile ticketing, virtual reality to enhance spectators' experience, analytics for pricing tickets, emerging markets are investing in sports, fusion of sports and entertainment, sponsorships to partnerships, corporate social responsibility and sustainability, rising demand for smart arenas/stadiums.



Player-adopted strategies in the spectator sports industry include developing strategic partnerships and collaborations to improve operations, strengthening business and service offerings through acquisitions, and investing in new infrastructure, and improving its international presence.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher reccomends the spectator sports companies to offer mobile ticketing facilities, adoption of VR and AR, fusion of sports and entertainment, personalization of fan engagement, offering sports tourism, expand in emerging markets, focus on analytics for dynamically pricing tickets, leverage social media to maximize reach, partner with big brands, focus on gender inclusivity, increase offerings to Paralympic sportspersons.





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 579 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $164932.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $597531.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Spectator Sports Market Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction

6.1.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.1.2. Segmentation By Type Of Sport

6.1.3. Segmentation By Type

6.1.4. Segmentation By Revenue Source



7. Spectator Sports Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Segmentation By Type

7.1.1. Sports Teams & Clubs

7.1.2. Racing, Cycling & Individual Sports

7.2. Market Segmentation By Revenue Source

7.2.1. Tickets

7.2.2. Media Rights

7.2.3. Sponsorship

7.2.4. Merchandising

7.3. Market Segmentation By Sport

7.3.1. Badminton

7.3.2. Baseball

7.3.3. Basketball

7.3.4. Cricket

7.3.5. Cycling

7.3.6. Hockey

7.3.7. Ice Hockey

7.3.8. Racing

7.3.9. Rugby/Football

7.3.10. Soccer

7.3.11. Table Tennis

7.3.12. Tennis

7.3.13. Volleyball

7.3.14. Wrestling/Boxing

7.3.15. Mixed Martial Arts

7.3.16. Others



8. Spectator Sports Market, Product/Service Analysis -Product/Service Examples



9. Spectator Sports Market, Supply Chain Analysis

9.1.1. Resources

9.1.2. Sports Organizers

9.1.3. Sponsors

9.1.4. Media Entities

9.1.5. Distributors

9.1.6. End Users



10. Spectator Sports Market Customer Information

10.1. Sports Enthusiasts Willing To Attend Outdoor Sports Events Post Pandemic

10.2. Sports Enthusiasts Missed Watching Live Sports During COVID

10.3. Pay TV Viewers Favorite Leagues/Sports

10.4. Americans Prefer To Watch Sports In Stadiums

10.5. Cricket Is A Vibrant And Popular Sport Popular Among One Billion Fans

10.6. Growing Popularity Of Paralympics

10.7. Football And Racing Are The Britain's Two Least Trusted Sports

10.8. American Football Is The Favorite Spectator Sport Of Americans



11. Spectator Sports Market Trends And Strategies

11.1. Mobile Ticketing

11.2. Virtual Reality To Enhance Spectators' Experience

11.3. Analytics For Pricing Tickets

11.4. Emerging Markets Are Investing In Sports

11.5. Rising Demand For Smart Arenas/Stadiums

11.6. Fusion Of Sports And Entertainment

11.7. Sponsorships To Partnerships

11.8. Corporate Social Responsibility And Sustainability



12. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Spectator Sports Market

12.1. Effect On Federations And Leagues/ Tournaments

12.2. Effect On Fans And Sponsorships

12.3. Market Normality



13. Global Spectator Sports Market Size And Growth

13.1. Market Size

13.2. Historic Market Growth, 2016 - 2021, Value ($ Million)

13.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2016 - 2021

13.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2016 - 2021

13.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2021 - 2026, 2031F Value ($ Million)

13.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2021 - 2026

13.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2021 - 2026



14. Spectator Sports Market, Regional Analysis

14.1. Global Spectator Sports Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

14.2. Global Spectator Sports Market, 2016 - 2026, Historic And Forecast, By Region

14.3. Global Spectator Sports Market, 2021 - 2026, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



15. Global Spectator Sports Market Segmentation

15.1. Global Spectator Sports Market, Segmentation By Type Of Sport, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)

15.2. Global Spectator Sports Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)

15.2.1. Global Racing, Cycling & Individual Sports Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)

15.2.2. Individual Sports market grew from $19,453.9 million in 2016 to $23,875.9 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The market is expected to grow to $47,585.3 million in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%, and to $83,841.3 million in 2031 at a compound annual growth rate of 12.0%.

15.2.3. Racing And Cycling market grew from $8,738.5 million in 2016 to $9,913.9 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6%. The market is expected to grow to $19,292.6 million in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%, and to $31,820.7 million in 2031 at a compound annual growth rate of 10.5%.

15.2.4. The global racing, cycling & individual sports market grew from $28,192.4 million in 2016 to $33,789.8 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. The market is expected to grow to $66,877.9 million in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%, and to $115,662 million in 2031 at a compound annual growth rate of 11.6%.

15.3. Global Spectator Sports Market, Segmentation By Revenue Source, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)

15.3.1. Global Soccer Market, Segmentation By Revenue Source, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)



16. Global Spectator Sports Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

16.1. Spectator Sports Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global

16.2. Per Capita Average Spectator Sports Market Expenditure, Global



