Campine’s 2022 profits higher than expected

Regulated information – Inside information - January 4th 2023 – 10:30



Campine NV, metals recycling and specialty chemicals company from Beerse, Belgium and listed on Euronext Brussels expects higher profits for 2022 due to the successful integration of the new factories acquired from the Recylex S.A. group in France. Full and final detailed consolidated financial figures will be published by mid-March 2023.

Campine’s 2022 total consolidated revenues are expected to be approximately 315 M€, up 40% from the 226 M€ in 2021. The increased sales are related to the high metal prices in 2022 and the consolidation of 6 months of sales from the 2 new battery breaker plants in France and plastics recycling company C2P.

The 2022 EBITDA is forecasted to amount to approximately 27 M€, up roughly 20% from the

22.6 M€ in 2021. The EBITDA is impacted by a positive non-recurring non-cash effect of 8 M€ resulting from the valuation of assets and liabilities of the new French plants in accordance with IFRS 3 and IFRS 13 regulations.

For further information you can contact Karin Leysen (tel. no +32 14 60 15 49)

(email: Karin.Leysen@campine.com)

