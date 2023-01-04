Ethiopia Construction Industry Report 2022 Featuring China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, China Railway, Midroc, Afro-Tsion, Sunshine and Sur Construction

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Construction Industry in Ethiopia 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The construction market in Ethiopia is projected to grow at an annual average growth rate of more than 8% to 2026. The country's 10-year development plan includes infrastructure development and the objective of public-private partnerships.
This report focuses on Ethiopia's construction industry and infrastructure development and includes transport infrastructure, road construction, energy projects, real estate and industrial parks. It includes country information, major projects and developments.
There are profiles of 23 companies including international players such as China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation and China Railway and local companies such as Midroc, Afro-Tsion, Sunshine and Sur Construction.
Ethiopia's construction industry and infrastructure development includes transport infrastructure, road construction, railway and energy projects, real estate and industrial parks. Small and medium construction companies operate in the informal market and local and foreign companies operate in the formal market. The involvement of foreign companies is dominated by Chinese companies which are undertaking large projects.
Growth Drivers
Growth in construction is driven by the development plan which prioritises infrastructure development including roads, railway, irrigation systems, housing and industrial parks.
There is relatively high foreign direct investment, particularly from China, India and Turkey, and the government is privatising some state assets and looking at public-private partnerships. Population growth and urbanisation have created a need for improved infrastructure systems, housing and retail and commercial facilities.
Security Threats
The ongoing war in the Tigray region has affected construction projects in the area and resulted in the destruction of infrastructure and thousands of people being displaced. Another prolonged conflict between government forces and rebel groups in different parts of Oromia has been going on since 2018.
Turkish construction company Yapi Merkezi has been building railway tracks in the Tigray region for about 10 years, including a line linking various inland ports with Djibouti. The project has been halted indefinitely due to security concerns.
