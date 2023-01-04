Half-year statement on Nexans liquidity contract – July 1st to December 31st, 2022

English French

Half-year liquidity contract statement for Nexans

_PRESS RELEASE_

Paris La Défense, on January 4th, 2023 – Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by NEXANS (ISIN code: FR0000044448, NEX) to ODDO BHF SCA and Natixis, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account as of December 31st, 2022:

27,951 shares

EUR 4,321,523.32 in cash

Number of purchase transactions executed over the semester: 4,080

Number of sales transactions executed over the semester: 3,617

Volume traded over the semester for purchase: 586,934 shares for EUR 53,342,841.45

Volume traded over the semester for sales: 593,040 shares for EUR 53,806,481.60

As a reminder, the following assets appeared on the last half-year report as of June 30th 2022, on the dedicated liquidity account:

34,057 shares

EUR 3,857,878.93 in cash

Number of purchase transactions executed over the semester: 2,155

Number of sales transactions executed over the semester: 2,101

Volume traded over the semester for purchase: 261,343 shares for EUR 21,656,605.45

Volume traded over the semester for sales: 255,237 shares for EUR 21,541,639.45

When the contract was set up, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account:

0 share

EUR 6,000,000 in cash

The liquidity contract has been implemented in accordance with AMF decision no. 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice, and decision no. 2021-01 dated June 22nd, 2021, renewing such establishment.

