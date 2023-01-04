Train The Trainer Course: The Essential Skills to Deliver an Engaging Training Session that Meets the Needs of Both the Organisation and its Delegates (Nottingham, United Kingdom - June 13-14, 2023)

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Train The Trainer Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Becoming a successful trainer is about equipping yourself with the essential skills to deliver an engaging training session that meets the needs of both the organisation and its delegates.

The expert trainers will guide you through the training process from start to finish, ensuring you leave the programme with the relevant skills to achieve tangible results.

The two-day programme is for those who are new to training and those who want to refresh their skills. It will guide you through the training cycle:

Identify - needs analysis (scoping needs whilst managing stakeholders)

Design - how to truly be the architect of masterful training material that will hook your audience

Delivery - covering aspects of anchoring, delivering with humour, claptraps and many, many more

Evaluation - how to measure the commercial validity of your training

Delegate numbers on this course are limited to six delegates so you benefit from more time with the trainer.

What will I learn?

By the end of the course you will be able to:

Identify and analyse training needs

Explain how people learn through multiple types of intelligence

Have a thorough understanding of the training cycle

Design an interactive training course, using our unique segmented approach, that can adapt to bite-size, half-day and full-day deliveries

Use a range of skills, methods and behaviours to develop learners' knowledge and participation when delivering training with learning consolidation taken into account

Provide effective feedback for you and your delegates

Key Topics Covered:

Module 1

Training in your Business Context

Evaluate your training situation, define what training is and is not, and explore options for learning.

Module 2

Looking at Training in Context

Understand the role training plays in an organisation, identifying training needs and understanding the training cycle.

Module 3

Understanding Learning

Explore the different ways people learn and discover the part experiential learning plays in training.

Module 4

Planning and Preparing a Training Session

Learn how to structure a successful training session, make it interactive and build in learner assessments and review time.

Module 5

Learning How to be an Effective Trainer

Discover the personal attributes, skills and knowledge that make a good trainer and the role non-verbal communication and body language plays.

Module 6

Delivering the Training

Learn how to deliver a confident and motivational session and effectively evaluate your performance.

Module 7

Practical Training Session

Deliver a short training session and receive feedback from your peers to help you develop your performance.

