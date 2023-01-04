Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Report to 2031 - Featuring AbbVie, Ajanta Pharma, Akron Operating and Bausch Health Companies Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Allergic Conjunctivitis Market By Drug Class, By Disease Type, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global allergic conjunctivitis market was valued at $1,937.99 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2,954.2 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.28%% from 2022 to 2031.



An allergic reaction to things such as pollen, mold, or spores can result in an eye inflammation known as allergic conjunctivitis. The conjunctiva is a membrane that covers the interior of the eyelids and the surface of the eyeball. Allergens can irritate the conjunctiva, especially during the hay fever season. Conjunctivitis due to an allergy is extremely prevalent. It is a response by individual's body to chemicals that it seems to be potentially dangerous.



Conjunctivitis caused by allergens is one of the most commonly occurring allergies. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, allergies run in families and impact 30% of adults and 40% of children. Common signs of allergic conjunctivitis include red, watery, burning, and itchy eyes. It's also possible to have puffy eyes when one first wake up in the morning.



The major factors that drive the growth of the allergic conjunctivitis market are increase in patient population suffering from ocular allergies. According to National Centre of medicine allergic conjunctivitis or conjunctival symptoms are present in 30-71% of patients with allergic rhinitis as many people are suffering from allergic conjunctivitis demand for drugs increases.

In addition, many key market players are focusing on R&D activities to develop new drugs for the treatment of ocular allergies is a key trend of the market, which is expected to fuel the growth in the forecast period.



Furthermore, poor hygienic practices such as touching eyes with unclean hands, using contaminated makeup & lotions causes ocular allergy, which is anticipated to drive the market growth in the near future. Rise in prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases tends to drive the market growth. The most prevalent STIs are chlamydia and gonorrhoea, and both can result in conjunctivitis.

Either directly through sexual fluids like semen or when infected individuals rub their eyes after contacting infected genital areas, which are the two ways the illness enters the eye. Thus, such high number of cases are expected to boost the allergic conjunctivitis procedures.



However, unfavorable reimbursements scenarios and lack of awareness of ocular allergies are expected to hinder the growth of the market. Conversely, rapid rise in urbanization leads to more exposure to chemicals and pollutants in both developed and developing countries, which is expected to provide a great opportunity for the investors to invest in the market.



The global allergic conjunctivitis market is segmented on the basis of drug class, disease type, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of drug class, the market is categorized into antihistamines & mast cell, corticosteroids, and others. By disease type, it is divided into seasonal allergic conjunctivitis (SAC) and perennial allergic conjunctivitis (PAC).

The seasonal allergic conjunctivitis (SAC) and perennial allergic conjunctivitis (PAC) each are further sub segmented by age group into adult and pediatric. By distribution channel, it is segmented into hospital pharmacies, drug store & retail pharmacies and online providers. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA).



The major players profiled in the report are AbbVie Inc., Ajanta Pharma Limited, Akron Operating Company LLC, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Bausch Health Companies Inc , Cipla, Inc., Grevis Pharmaceutical Private Limited , Indoco Remedies Ltd., Jabs Biotech Pvt. Ltd., JAWA Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Novartis AG, Ocular Therapeutics, Inc., Santen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Spectra Vision Care Pvt. Ltd, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd andTeva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 303 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1937.99 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $2954.2 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

