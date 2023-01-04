Nasal Drug Delivery Systems Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Merck, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer & More

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nasal Drug Delivery Systems Market, by Dosage Form, by Container Type, by System Type, by Therapeutics Application, by Distribution Channel and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The nasal cavity is becoming one of the most potential and promising route of drug delivery, owing to its advantages such as bypassing the hepatic first-pass metabolism, and most importantly patient convenience. The nasal drug delivery systems used in the treatment of pain, acute migraine treatment, allergic and non-allergic rhinitis, and nasal congestion brought on by sinusitis, the common cold, or rhinitis.

Market Dynamics



Increasing research and development activities for nasal drug delivery systems is expected to drive growth of the global nasal drug delivery system market over the forecast period.

For instance, on April 5, 2022, Upperton Pharma Solutions, a U.K. based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) had launched a nasal delivery development platform, UpperNose, for small and mid-sized innovators to access the knowledge and capabilities required for the successful development of nasal dose formulations.



Furthermore, increasing product approvals by regulatory authorities is expected to drive growth of the nasal drug delivery market over the forecast period.

For instance, on October 18, 2021, Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company had announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved TYRVAYA (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray 0.03 mg for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. TYRVAYA Nasal Spray is the first and only nasal spray approved for the treatment of dry eye disease. TYRVAYA Nasal Spray is believed to bind to cholinergic receptors to activate the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway resulting in increased production of basal tear film as a treatment for dry eye disease.



Detailed Segmentation:

Global Nasal Drug Delivery Systems Market, By Dosage Form:

Nasal Spray

Nasal Drops

Nasal Gels

Nasal Powders

Others

Global Nasal Drug Delivery Systems Market, By Container Type:

Non-pressurized Containers

Pressurized Containers

Global Nasal Drug Delivery Systems Market, By System Type

Multi Dose

Bi Dose

Unit Dose

Global Nasal Drug Delivery Systems Market, By Therapeutics Application:

Allergic and Non-allergic Rhinitis

Nasal Congestion

Vaccination

Others

Global Nasal Drug Delivery Systems Market, By Distribution Channel

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Nasal Drug Delivery Systems Market, By Region:

North America

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

By Country

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

By Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

By Country

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

By Region/Country

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

Company Profiles

Merck & Co., Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

AstraZeneca plc

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Baxter International, Inc.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Novartis AG.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Nasal Drug Delivery Systems Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

5. Global Nasal Drug Delivery Systems Market, By Dosage Form, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Nasal Drug Delivery Systems Market, By Container Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Nasal Drug Delivery Systems Market, By System Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

8. Global Nasal Drug Delivery Systems Market, By Therapeutic Application, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

9. Global Nasal Drug Delivery Systems Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

10. Global Nasal Drug Delivery Systems Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Section

