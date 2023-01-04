Windows Global Market Report 2023: Consumers' Increasing Inclination Toward Smart Homes Bolsters Growth

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Windows Market by Material (Wood, Wood-Clad, Metal, Plastic, Fiberglass), Frame Type (Slider, Casement, Awning, Hopper, Fixed, Single-Hung, Double-Hung, Glass Block), and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global windows market is expected to reach $52 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Based on volume, the global windows market is projected to reach 307.8 million units by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.



The growth of this market is driven by the growing demand for single-hung windows and rapid growth of the construction industry, and consumers' increasing inclination toward smart homes. Rapid urbanization in emerging economies and the growing demand for windows in the renovation industry are expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in the windows market.

However, fluctuating raw material prices challenge the market's growth. Furthermore, customers' growing preference for larger windows is a major trend in the global windows market.



Based on material, the windows market is segmented into wood, wood-clad, metal, plastic, and fiberglass. In terms of value, in 2022, the plastic segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global windows market. However, the fiberglass segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing demand for highly energy-efficient windows and the growing adoption of green buildings to reduce carbon footprints.



Based on frame type, the windows market is segmented into slider windows, casement windows, awning windows, hopper windows, fixed windows, single-hung windows, double-hung windows, and glass block windows. In 2022, the single-hung windows segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global windows market. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for hung windows due to their lower costs and the rising number of private houses under construction. However, the awning windows segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on geography, the windows market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the windows market. This regional market is also expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The market growth in Asia-Pacific is driven by factors such as rapidly developing economies in the region, the increasing building construction activities in South Korea and Indonesia, the rising number of residential and non-residential construction projects, the growing prominence of net-zero energy buildings, and the increasing demand for green construction projects.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rapid Growth of the Construction Industry

Consumers' Increasing Inclination Toward Smart Homes

Growing Demand for Single-Hung Windows

Market Opportunities

Rapid Urbanization In Emerging Economies

Increasing Demand for Windows In the Renovation Industry

Market Challenges

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Global Windows Market Trends

Customers' Growing Preference for Larger Windows



Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of material, frame type, and countries?

What is the historical market for windows across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from 2022-2029?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global windows market?

Who are the major players in the global windows market, and what are their market shares?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what are their market shares?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global windows market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global windows market?

What are the geographical trends and high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global windows market and how do they compete with the other players?

Scope of the report:

Windows Market, by Material

Plastic

Wood-clad

Metal

Aluminum

Steel

Fiberglass

Double-glazed Panes

Single-glazed Panes

Triple-glazed Panes

Wood

Windows Market, by Frame Type

Single-glazed Panes

Double-hung Windows

Slider Windows

Casement Windows

Fixed Windows

Awning Windows

Glass Block Windows

Hopper Windows

Windows Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Poland

Belgium

Switzerland

Spain

Netherlands

Sweden

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Singapore

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. The Impact of Covid-19 on the Windows Market



5. Market Insights



6. Global Windows Market, by Material



7. Global Windows Market, by Frame Type



8. Windows Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Company Profiles



11. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

JELD-WEN Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

Andersen Corporation (U.S.)

Atrium Corporation (U.S.)

LIXIL Corporation (Japan)

Marvin Lumber and Cedar Co (U.S.)

MI Windows & Doors LLC (U.S.)

Masco Corporation (U.S.)

Pella Corporation (U.S.)

Weru GmbH (Germany)

BG Legno Srl (Italy)

SGM Window Manufacturing Limited (U.K.)

Vinylguard Window & Door Systems Ltd. (Canada)

Deceuninck NV (Belgium)

Neuffer Window + Door GmbH (Germany)

Duo-Corp. (U.S.).

